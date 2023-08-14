Titan Machinery held a Combine Clinic on Thursday in Waverly. The goal was showcase the new equipment but also, just as importantly, to express appreciation for the customers of the business.
Ribeye was served for lunch under a white tent. Farmers learned about combine safety and operation from the Titan experts.
Two of them, Russ and Wayne Hesse, are a father-and-son team. Russ, the service manager, was showing a group of farmers a new implement.
A 2001 graduate of Denver High School, he learned about machines from his dad, who has been working with machines for 45 years.
“We work together well,” Russ said.