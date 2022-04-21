This is my 17th session, and I think every single one of them has contained negotiations and debate around how to fix Iowa’s bottle redemption program.
Each year, new ideas and proposals are presented and each year not enough people are on board to get it over the finish line. Well, I can’t say for certain that this is the year, but I can say this is as close as I believe we have ever been to delivering a good bill that will help the system run more smoothly.
A week or so ago, the Senate passed their language on the bottle bill. This bill had done a good job of getting the various industry groups on board with the proposal. However, the House felt it needed additional protections for consumers. So this week, we added an amendment to ensure this is a program that will work for consumers. It passed through the House with an overwhelming, bipartisan vote.
In a nutshell, here’s what the bill does:
It increases the handling fee for redemption centers and retailers who accept bottle returns to 3 cents per container, up from just 1 cent.
It also gives retailers the ability to opt-out of taking empty containers back if they meet one of the following criteria:
- retailer is within the radius of a redemption center based on the convenience standard for their county.
- retailer has an agreement with a mobile redemption system, or
- retailer has a food establishment license and has a certified food protection manager on site.
It enhances enforcement by strengthening fines and enabling the DNR and attorney general to work together to ensure all stakeholders – retailers, distributors, redemption centers, and recyclers are following the law.
It establishes a legislative review committee that will meet ahead of the 2026 legislative session to review how the law is working and report back to the legislature its findings and recommendations.
Progress Toward Sine Die
Tuesday, April 19, is the 100th day of Session, which marks the final scheduled day for the 2022 Legislative session. We have been working hard all session with the intention of reaching Sine Die (that’s the term for final adjournment by both chambers) by that 100th-day mark.
In the House, we’ve made good progress toward that goal. We’ve passed every one of our department budgets. All that’s left is the Standings budget bill, which is typically the very last bill passed. Now, we wait for the Senate to send them back so we can begin to work out any differences that exist between our budgets. We’re in a bit of a holding pattern until that happens, which thankfully has allowed me to get some work done to get the farm ready for planting season.
We will continue to do our best to finish up the job you sent us to Des Moines to do in a timely fashion. In the meantime, I hope each and every one of you enjoy your Easter weekend with your family. I’m spending some time today in reflection and gratitude for the sacrifice Jesus Christ our Savior made for all of us.
House Speaker Patrick Grassley represents Iowa's 50th District. He has served in the Iowa House of Representatives since January 2007.