Last session, the Iowa Legislature increased school funding per pupil by 2.5%. This increased state funding per pupil to $7,413. Over the last decade — with Republicans in the majority in the Iowa House — school funding has increased by $1,530 per pupil. We have also taken steps to address the inequity in transportation costs between rural and urban districts.
The Minority Party often repeats the same false claim that we have not properly funded K-12 education in Iowa. As Speaker and former Chair of Appropriations, I can assure you that is not true. Since Iowans put Republicans in control of the Iowa House in the 2010 election, school funding has steadily risen. Check out the graph below.
When schools went virtual for a period of time in 2020, we were given more transparency into our kids’ curriculum than we’d ever had before. Many parents were shocked at what their kids were learning. Now that parents have been keeping a closer eye, more and more instances have popped up around the state of age-inappropriate materials in the classroom or in the school library.
Iowa House Republicans feel strongly that parents deserve to know what their kids are being taught. Last session, we went to work on legislation that would provide transparency, without creating a massive increase in work for our already hardworking teachers. I believe we found a legislative solution that would do exactly that. However, we were unable to get it over the finish line before the end of session.
I believe this will once again be a priority of House Republicans when we return for the 2023 Legislative Session. Many schools are already being transparent with parents, but there are some that aren’t. Our hope is to take some of the best practices being used by some teachers and administrators and ensure they are followed throughout the state.
State House Speaker Pat Grassley is a New Hartford Republican who represents House District 50, which includes parts of Butler and Grundy counties. He announced that he will run in the newly drawn House District 57, which includes all of Butler County and the western third of Bremer County that includes the Waverly, Janesville, Denver and Postville areas. He can be reached at pat.grassley@legis.iowa.gov.