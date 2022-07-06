What a monumental couple of weeks we’ve had in the pro-life movement. After decades of waiting, fighting, and praying, Iowa is now facing a historic opportunity to protect unborn babies. I wanted to spend some time updating you on where we are in the Iowa Legislature in regards to our fight to protect life.
What’s changed?
The legal landscape around laws restricting abortion has changed significantly in the last few weeks on both the federal and state level. The Supreme Court of the United States recently overturned Roe v. Wade and PPH v. Casey, returning decisions regarding abortion to State Legislatures and state courts.
But, that’s not all that matters when it comes to abortion laws in Iowa. For many years now, flawed court decisions at the state level have blocked the Iowa Legislature’s attempts to listen to the will of Iowans and expand pro-life protections. However, on June 17th, the Iowa Supreme Court reversed one of those flawed decisions when they ruled that the Iowa Constitution does not guarantee a right to an abortion.
What’s happening now?
Rather than rush to pass any new law without clear insight into how the courts would rule on it, we need the court to issue another decision. And we can do that using the legislation we have already passed. This week, after speaking with myself and the Majority Leader of the Senate Jack Whitver, the Governor announced two different legal pathways the state would be pursuing in response to Roe vs. Wade being overturned.
The Governor is asking the Iowa Supreme Court to rehear Planned Parenthood v. Reynolds (known as PPH IV), now that the US Supreme Court has announced its decision in Dobbs.
Governor Reynolds will request that the Iowa court lift the injunction against enforcement of Iowa’s fetal heartbeat law.
While this litigation is in progress, Iowa’s current law bans abortions after 20 weeks, except in the case of a medical emergency. Current law protects the life of pregnant women and allows for women to receive care in the case of a miscarriage. Democrats’ attempts to claim otherwise are nothing more than fearmongering.
What are your thoughts?
Though we’ve known that it was based on flawed reasoning, many never thought we’d see the day when Roe v. Wade was overturned. So what has been going through your head as you’ve processed the news? What have you heard from your family and friends in your community? What questions do you have for me about the state’s response? Please don’t hesitate to reach out. I want to hear from you.
State House Speaker Pat Grassley is a New Hartford Republican who represents House District 50, which includes parts of Butler and Grundy counties. He announced that he will run in the newly drawn House District 57, which includes all of Butler County and the western third of Bremer County that includes the Waverly, Janesville, Denver and Postville areas. He can be reached at pat.grassley@legis.iowa.gov.