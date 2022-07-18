On July 1st, we turned the page to a new Fiscal Year. With that, comes two big things; 1. we can now get a full picture of how state revenues looked through the FY 2022. 2. Many new laws that passed this session are now in effect.
Strong Revenue Numbers in FY 2022
For the full fiscal year 2022, the state took in $9.6704 billion in net receipts. That is a $716.8 million increase over the same figure at the end of June 2021, which makes yearly revenue collections 8.0 percent higher than last year. The Revenue Estimating Conference, whose projections affect how we plan the state budget, had forecasted 4.3 percent growth.
Though the Fiscal Year has now come to a close, the state’s books don’t officially close until August. In the meantime, the numbers may change slightly. But from all that we know, it’s clear FY 22 was a very strong year for state revenue. Thanks to the responsible budgeting practices of House Republicans, the state’s financial future remains strong as we continue to lower taxes for every single Iowan.
New Laws in Effect
As we pass laws throughout session, some specify that they take effect upon the governor’s signature. Laws such as the bill to protect girls’ sports, and eliminate the open enrollment deadline have already been in effect. However, many laws don’t take effect until July 1st. Here are some of the highlights of bills that just recently took effect.
Radon Testing in Schools: Iowa schools are now required to test for radon gas every five years. Radon is an invisible, odorless gas that can cause lung cancer. This legislation was written in honor of Gail Orcutt, a retired Iowa teacher who lost her battle with radon-induced lung cancer in 2020. An estimated 400 Iowans die each year due to radon-induced lung cancer and this bill takes a meaningful step to reduce that number.
New Money for Maternal Support: New money is now available for organizations that provide services for pregnant women who choose life over abortion. The programs must provide resources such as nutritional services, adoption services, child care assistance, and physical items like cribs, diapers, and formula. There are many organizations in Iowa doing great work to provide support new mothers need and this change makes new state money available to those organizations helping to facilitate a culture of life in our state.
No COVID-19 Mandates for Schools: This new law says licensed child care centers, elementary, secondary, or postsecondary schools are not allowed to require the COVID-19 vaccine for enrollment. As a result of this legislation, we’ve already seen the only school in the state with a COVID-19 vaccine requirement reverse its decision.
Penalties for Elder Abuse: This new law provides additional protection for older Iowans by strengthening penalties and creating a new crime for those who hurt Iowans over the age of 60. This includes penalties for people who commit theft, physical abuse, or financial exploitation.
One Last Thing
A new emergency phone number is launching for Iowans experiencing a mental health crisis. This new hotline is as simple as dialing 9-8-8 on your phone, just like you would dial 9-1-1.
Starting this Saturday, Iowans will be able to call or text 9-8-8 and be routed to two local crisis centers in Iowa. You will be connected with a counselor, trained in suicide intervention and prevention, who is familiar with what local resources are available to treat your mental health crisis.
State House Speaker Pat Grassley is a New Hartford Republican who represents House District 50, which includes parts of Butler and Grundy counties. He announced that he will run in the newly drawn House District 57, which includes all of Butler County and the western third of Bremer County that includes the Waverly, Janesville, Denver and Postville areas. He can be reached at pat.grassley@legis.iowa.gov.