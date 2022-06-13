In my last newsletter, I walked through the change we made to eliminate the March 1st deadline for open enrollment. But that wasn’t the only big piece of legislation we passed in the final days of Session.
Banning Zuckerbucks
Since we’re fresh off another successful primary election night in Iowa, I want to share a bit about a bill we passed to build on our strong record of keeping Iowa’s elections safe and secure.
This session, we passed a law to prohibit private entities from donating money to election officials. This practice has become known as “Zucker Bucks” because of the millions of dollars sent by Facebook CEO and coastal liberal elitist Mark Zuckerberg to election officials in Democrat areas ahead of the 2020 election. This practice raised a lot of concern about fairness. Our caucus feels that no private entity, whether it be someone on the Left like Mark Zuckerberg or folks on the right like the Koch Brothers, should be able to send funds to the election officials of their choice.
In Iowa, we have a gold-standard election system. That’s partially because Iowa House Republicans are always looking for ways to improve it. We have taken steps to keep Iowa’s elections safe like voter ID requirements, securing drop boxes, and more. Each time, Democrats have accused us of voter suppression and claimed we were making it harder to vote. But election after election continues to prove those concerns are not warranted. Iowans are more than capable of navigating common sense protocols to keep our elections secure.
After the changes we made last session to clean up absentee and early voting laws, this primary election turnout was staggering. Check out this graphic from the Secretary of State’s office.
A Successful Election Night on Many Counts
Election Day on Tuesday brought many wins beyond just the voter turnout numbers. I want to personally thank everyone who voted for me to be your Republican nominee for the new House District 57. Even though I was unopposed, your vote means a lot to me. I will work hard to be your voice in the Statehouse.
I also want to thank all those who voted for Chuck Grassley for Senate. You will not find anyone who works harder and cares more about Iowa than my grandpa.
As Speaker, I’m proud of all of the Republican candidates for Iowa House that had the courage to put their names on the ballot. Despite unprecedented pressures, our candidates kept their integrity intact and never lost sight of who they work for — their constituents. Win or lose, every one of them has a lot to be proud of.
On to November!
