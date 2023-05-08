Phew! We have made it to the conclusion of the 2023 Legislative Session. Yesterday, at about 12:30 PM, we adjourned Sine Die, meaning our final adjournment for this year’s session. As is always the case, we passed quite a few bills in these final days that I’ll have to update you on in future newsletters. Luckily, I’ll be continuing the Grassley Bulletin through the interim.
Today, I’d like to take a moment to say some important thank you’s and reflect on the Legislative Session as a whole.
Thank you!
First and foremost — thank you to all of you who have followed along this session with the Grassley Bulletin. I love being able to communicate with all of you and get your feedback on the policy items we’re working on. To those of you who live in House District 57, I sincerely thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve you for another term in the Statehouse. It is a true honor.
Thank you to the staff in the Iowa Capitol building — from the doormen to the clerks, the staff in my office to those on caucus staff. They are an integral part of the work we do in the House chamber. I truly believe we have some of the best in the business working on our behalf and we’re extremely fortunate to have them.
Special shoutout to my chief of staff Cord Overton who welcomed twins into the world just two weeks ago and still worked hard to help finish the legislative session strong. (And, an even bigger thank you to his wife for letting him still come to the Capitol each day!)
Reflecting on the 2023 Legislative Session
On day 1, House Republicans put out a list of House Files 1-13, outlining our priorities for this 2023 session. As I sit here today, 8 have been sent to the Governor’s Desk. And we followed through on another four on our side of the rotunda.
We made property tax reform House File 1. It was a top concern for Iowans so it was a top priority for us. This week, we sent $100 million in property tax relief to the Governor’s Desk. And laid the groundwork to further the conversation and deliver more relief in the future.
In response to workforce challenges, this year’s budget launched the Workforce Grant Incentive Program with 6.5 million dollars to fund scholarships for students studying to fill high-need jobs in Iowa.
We hear consistently from parents about the leftist indoctrination taking place in our schools. So we expanded school choice, prohibited curriculum that isn’t age-appropriate, and made sure schools can’t keep secrets from parents.
Honestly, our plan year after year is simple. We just listen to Iowans.
House Republicans represent all 99 of Iowa’s 99 counties. We’re in a better position than ever to have our pulse on the priorities of Iowans.
We listened to Iowans.
We told Iowans our agenda.
And we delivered on our promises.
And we have A LOT to be proud of from this session.
We’ve reached that point in session where it’s time to head home to our districts, make sure Iowans know all we delivered on this session, and receive further instructions from our constituents.