In the Iowa Legislature, next week is called funnel week. This means that every House File that hasn’t passed committee by the end of the week will no longer be eligible for debate by the full Iowa House (with some exceptions.)
This means that for this week and next week, the emphasis is on holding subcommittees and committees on bills to ensure they survive the funnel. This week, one very important bill passed out of subcommittee — our bill to address carbon capture pipeline projects.
This week, we introduced a bill to provide additional landowner protections as three major CO2 pipeline projects are in the works in Iowa. This bill had over 20 cosponsors in the Iowa House, including me.
The major components of this bill are:
Requires carbon capture pipeline companies to reach voluntary easements for 90% of the land on their route before they could seek to use eminent domain.
Grants landowners the right to sue companies for damages caused by pipelines to things like drainage, soil compaction, and irrigation systems.
Requires CO2 pipeline companies to get all necessary permits in other states before attempting to use eminent domain in Iowa.
The 90% threshold idea in this bill was brought to Iowa Legislature by the Iowa Farm Bureau.
I understand that this bill may not be seen as perfect by folks on either side of this issue. We want to support the ethanol industry while ensuring landowners’ rights are respected. We think this bill strikes that balance.
Ultimately, property rights work both ways – for folks that want the pipeline and folks that don’t. This bill does not block these carbon capture pipelines. We want to support the ethanol industry however we can, however, these pipeline companies must respect landowner rights.
Thank you to all the constituents who have made their voices heard on this issue either by coming to the Capitol, attending my town halls, or contacting me and your Senator as well. I’ll continue to keep you updated as we work to move this bill forward.