Over the course of the month of March, the Des Moines Register and Mediacom have been releasing the results of their most recent poll on many issues in front of the Iowa Legislature. Now, I’m always hesitant to put too much stock in public polling, but it is one helpful snapshot to provide some insight into Iowans’ attitudes.
As you look at the data they collected, one trend becomes clear. Iowa House Republicans are on the side of Iowa parents.
- Iowa parents with children under 18: The way the Iowa Legislature is handling its job — 52% approve/30% disapprove — +22 points
- Iowa parents with children in public school: The way the Iowa Legislature is handling its job — 47% approve/35% disapprove — +12 points
- Iowa parents with children under 18: A ban on public schools teaching students about gender identity in kindergarten through sixth grade – 60% approve/39% disapprove — +21 points
- Iowa parents with children under 18: Ban public schools from teaching students about sexual orientation in kindergarten through sixth grade — 57% approve/40% disapprove – +17 points
- Iowa parents with children under 18: Ban gender-affirming medical treatment such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy or surgeries for transgender or nonbinary youth under 18 – 50% approve, 44% disapprove – +14 points
- Iowa parents with children under 18: Relax child labor laws to allow teens to work in previously restricted jobs and work longer hours so long as they are part of an approved training program – 57% approve
- Iowa parents with kids in public school: Cut property taxes, limiting what local governments could spend on services – 67% approve/28% disapprove
For too long, Iowa parents didn’t feel like they were having their voices heard, so we made an extra effort to listen. It’s clear that Iowa House Republicans and Iowa parents are on the same page on many of the issues facing our state.
House Releases Budget Targets
We have hit the point in session when we start to shift our focus and get serious about conversations around the state budget and tax policy. Late last week, Iowa House Republicans released our budget target for Fiscal Year 2024.
- Our big budget target is $8.58 billion. This number is roughly $90 million above the Governor’s and the Senate’s number. There are two main reasons for this.
- Our number includes the appropriations we’ve already passed this session that the Governor didn’t consider since her budget number is released prior to session. This includes money for the property tax rollback fix and increased funding for public schools to 3% SSA.
Our number also includes about $50 million more to address a few priorities that we know are important to Iowans.
Examples of budget priorities for Iowa House Republicans that make our number higher include:
- More dollars for nursing homes by raising reimbursement rates. This would allow Iowa’s nursing homes caring for residents on Medicaid to be reimbursed at a higher rate.
- Funding increase for the Department of Corrections to help with the retaining and recruitment of corrections officers. These are very tough jobs and we know the department is having a tough time hiring and keeping folks for these roles.
- More resources to expand Iowans’ access to quality, mental health care across the state.
This week, the House also released our individual targets for each budget subcommittee. Now, we wait for the Senate to release their numbers so negotiations can begin.