Tomorrow marks the start of a new fiscal year for the State of Iowa. This means a number of the new laws we passed during the 2023 Legislative Session will take effect, the state budget we discussed at length in my last newsletter will be implemented, and any property tax exemption forms are due to your county assessor in order for them to apply to the 2023 assessment year.
New Laws Take Effect
One of the biggest laws that will take effect tomorrow is the government realignment bill we passed this session. These changes will help to run Iowa's state government more efficiently, reducing redundancies across multiple agencies. When the realignment goes into effect, Iowa will go from having 37 state agencies to 16 agencies without eliminating services currently provided to Iowans.
Another bill I am eager to see take effect tomorrow is the prohibition of books containing graphic depictions of sex acts from schools. I still cannot believe that this is a bill we had to pass. But unfortunately, books that contain inappropriate images or passages have been found in schools across Iowa. The new restrictions go into effect tomorrow but schools will have until January to remove these books before they can begin to be held accountable by the Board of Educational Examiners.
One last change I want to highlight - Starting tomorrow, more families will qualify for child care assistance from the state of Iowa. This session, we raised the income limit to receive child care assistance to 160% of the federal poverty level. Currently the limit is set at 145% of the FPL. This law also increases the number of hours a parent or guardian must be employed or attending school or vocational training to an average of 32 hours per week, four more than the current law.
Get Your Property Tax Exemption Forms In!
This session, the legislature transformed the current property tax credit for military veterans, which amounts to $1,852, into a new Military Service Property Tax Exemption that will total $4,000 of taxable value for all honorably discharged veterans in Iowa.
Additionally, we passed a law establishing a homestead tax exemption for claimants 65 years of age or older. This is in addition to the homestead tax credit many Iowans over 65 already receive. For the assessment year beginning on January 1, 2023, the exemption is for $3,250 of taxable value. For assessment years beginning on or after January 1, 2024, the exemption is for $6,500 of taxable value. An exemption is a reduction in the taxable value of the property rather than a direct reduction in the amount of property tax you pay.
Applications are due July 1 to your local assessor. So get those forms in today. They can be found at tax.iowa.gov/forms. If the exemption is granted, the exemption will be allowed for future years without future filing as long as the claimant continues to qualify.
One Last Thing
I'm sure many of you have heard about Iowa Supreme Court ruling regarding abortion this month. The Iowa Supreme Court failed to exercise its authority to review the Fetal Heartbeat case, leaving the injunction in place. I was extremely disappointed in the Supreme Court’s decision. Our caucus feels strongly that the Heartbeat Bill is a good piece of legislation that would save the innocent lives of unborn children. I am sure I will have more to say on this subject in future newsletters. But for now, please know that we are reviewing all of our options and will continue to work together to pass legislation that will protect life, support new mothers, and promote strong families in Iowa.
In the meantime, what would you like to see from your state legislature on this topic? Send an email my way and let me know.