Good morning and welcome to the first day of Winter! I hope you and your loved ones stay warm and can avoid traveling as this winter storm approaches.
Session Priorities
After listening to Iowans over many months, the agenda for the 2023 Legislative Session has started to take shape. I want to take some time to outline some of your House Republican caucus’ top priorities as we head into session. This week, let’s talk property taxes.
Over the past few sessions, the Iowa Legislature has passed significant tax relief for Iowans in many forms. We’ve passed two historic tax cut packages, cutting income taxes by record amounts. We’ve lowered the income tax rate to a fair and flat rate of 3.9%. We eliminated taxes on all retirement incomes. We removed the sales tax on more essential items.
Now, the tax we hear about from our constituents the most is property taxes.
Property taxes are the hardest tax for the state legislature to influence, which quite frankly, is why we’ve focused on many other types of taxes first. But now, we are hard at work discussing some creative solutions to provide property taxpayers with some relief.
In the past, when we’ve had conversations around property taxes in the Iowa Legislature, our focus has been on providing certainty to the government entity. This time, I want to approach property tax policy with the focus of providing certainty for the taxpayer.
State House Speaker Pat Grassley is a New Hartford Republican who represents the newly drawn House District 57, which includes all of Butler County and the western third of Bremer County that includes the Waverly, Janesville, Denver and Postville areas. He can be reached at pat.grassley@legis.iowa.gov.
