This week, we returned to the State Capitol for the first week of the 2023 Legislative Session. The first week of every session is full of pomp and circumstance. On day one, each legislative leader gave a speech and every legislator was sworn into office. I was honored to be sworn in for my fourth session as Speaker of the Iowa House. I was fortunate to have my Grandpa there to administer the oath of office and my children next to me to share the moment with.

Here’s a snippet of my opening day speech that previews some of our top priorities this session.