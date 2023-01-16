This week, we returned to the State Capitol for the first week of the 2023 Legislative Session. The first week of every session is full of pomp and circumstance. On day one, each legislative leader gave a speech and every legislator was sworn into office. I was honored to be sworn in for my fourth session as Speaker of the Iowa House. I was fortunate to have my Grandpa there to administer the oath of office and my children next to me to share the moment with.
Here’s a snippet of my opening day speech that previews some of our top priorities this session.
“Iowa House Republicans now represent part or all of all 99 of Iowa’s 99 counties and are in a better position than ever to listen to Iowans all across the state and legislate accordingly. Iowans continue to grow our majority because we have proven session after session that our caucus delivers on the promises we make.
"Iowans have come to know House Republicans as a common-sense conservative caucus. We aim to grow the economy, keep families safe, and protect your freedoms. This session, Iowans can expect no different.
"We’ll craft another responsible state budget. We’ve been so consistent in passing a balanced, responsible budget that it often gets overlooked now. But if you look at Washington DC or even our neighbors in Illinois, you see that it’s not always the case. So it is no small thing that we will yet again this year pass a balanced budget that respects the taxpayers and funds Iowans’ priorities.
"Last session, we passed a historic tax cut. We lowered income taxes for all Iowans and eliminated taxes on retirement income. Now, the tax we hear about the most is property taxes. We need reforms that put the taxpayer first. Oftentimes we’ve focused too much on providing certainty for the government and not enough on providing certainty for the Iowan paying the taxes. This session, that will change as we work to provide true relief and reform.
"We need more common-sense accountability for Iowans’ tax dollars. We can pass simple reforms to ensure that the dollars we allocate in the state budget are actually making it to where they are intended to go. Our entitlement programs can only be sustainable if we ensure those who receive them are those who actually need it.
"With the creation of the Education Reform Committee, House Republicans made clear that reform will be a top priority this session. While ESA’s are an important part of that discussion, we believe it’s just a part of much broader reform. With a variety of policy ideas — some of which will look familiar — we can provide greater choice to Iowa parents AND keep our public school system strong.
"This session, our agenda is bold. We’re crafting creative solutions to the issues that have plagued our state for years like workforce shortages. We’re digging deep into the issues that are often times deemed too complicated to address like property taxes. And we’re acting on the concerns we hear consistently from our constituents and are pushing back against the radical social agenda being forced upon us and our children by the left.
"We’ve spent the time leading up to session hard at work, crafting legislative solutions to the problems Iowans brought to us over the election cycle. And we’re ready to hit the ground running.”
On day two, we heard from Governor Kim Reynolds as she delivered her annual Condition of the State Address. Governor Reynolds outlined a vision for the future of our state that fits well with House Republicans’ priorities for the 2023 Legislative Session. Together, we’ll deliver conservative solutions to the concerns and priorities we’ve heard consistently from Iowans like workforce shortages, education reform, government spending and efficiency, and more.
Day three was a big one. We heard from Iowa Supreme Court Justice Susan Christensen as she delivered the Condition of the Judiciary. Iowa House Republicans also filed our first bills of the 2023 legislative session, outlining some of our priorities for the year. Iowans were loud and clear in setting our agenda. House Files 1-13 are based directly on the conversations our members had with their constituents leading up to session. To round out our Wednesday, I joined Iowa Press from the Iowa House chamber’s balcony to discuss the Governor’s address and House Files 1-13.
Thursday, we heard from Major General Benjamin Correll as he gave the Condition of the Guard. And this morning, we held a joint session off site at a convention center in Des Moines for the Inauguration of our Governor Kim Reynolds for her second full term.
We’ll be back in the Capitol next Tuesday, since Monday is Martin Luther King Day. I’ll continue to dig more into the details of House Files 1-13 as they begin making their way through the legislative process as early as next week. As always, let me know your thoughts and reach out with any questions you may have on our work in the Statehouse.
State House Speaker Pat Grassley is a New Hartford Republican who represents the newly drawn House District 57, which includes all of Butler County and the western third of Bremer County that includes the Waverly, Janesville, Denver and Postville areas. He can be reached at pat.grassley@legis.iowa.gov.