There was no floor action in the Iowa House this week. The focus was instead on the budget subcommittee chairs negotiating the details of the state budget with their Senate counterparts. Last week, I told you about our total spending number for the budget — $8.516 billion — and the overall budget targets for the individual budgets. This week, we started ironing out some of the details within those big numbers.
Progress on Budget Negotiations
So far, we have reached agreements with the Senate on a number of budgets. The Administration and Regulation, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Transportation, and Health and Human Services budgets have all been agreed to and have passed out of the House Appropriations committee.
Some highlights from the budgets agreed to so far include:
- $13 million in increased state funding towards mental health and substance abuse Medicaid rates. In total with federal funding, this is over $35 million increase to ensure that the state can recruit and retain mental health providers to care for Iowans in need.
- $15 million of state funding increase to Iowa’s nursing homes to put them on a stable path. Unfortunately, Iowa’s nursing homes have faced significant challenges with workforce, complex patients, and closures in recent years.
- Funding for four annual family medicine obstetric fellowships every year. In order to participate, they must commit to remaining in Iowa and serving rural and underserved areas for 5 years after completing their fellowship.
- Establishes a Public Assistance Modernization fund to enhance IT capabilities for Iowa’s welfare programs. This will streamline applications for Iowans as well as ensure that those on the programs are truly eligible for the entitlement program.
- Provides a $500,000 increase to more options for maternal support programs that will focus on promoting healthy pregnancies and childbirth through nonprofits that provide pregnancy support services.
- Increases in funding to ramp us the state’s Foreign Animal Disease program
- $250,000 for FAD equipment to prepare to deal with a potential outbreak to euthanize and process potentially large numbers of animals;
- $250,000 to assist and facilitate FAD vaccine preparedness.
- Creation and funding of an IDALS-managed Dairy Innovation fund and program to assist both small dairy processors to fill evolving niche markets and to help small farmers with labor issues.
- $50,000 increase in the Farmers with Disabilities program (from $180,000 to $230,000) that assists seriously injured farmers to be able to continue to farm.
There will be many more budget highlights to discuss in future newsletters. Have a great weekend.