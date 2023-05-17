Last week, just after our final adjournment for the 2023 Legislative Session, Governor Reynolds signed the bill to deliver property tax relief into law.
The Iowa Legislature has done great work the past few years lowering income taxes for Iowans. We lowered ALL Iowans’ income taxes to a fair and flat rate of 3.9% and eliminated taxes on all retirement income. Now the biggest thing we hear about from our constituents are property taxes. Property taxes are the hardest, and most complicated taxes to reform. But this session, we made our property tax bill House File 1. It was a top concern for Iowans so it was a top priority for us.
Before final adjournment, we were able to pass a bill delivering roughly $100 million in property tax relief. It will also provide some transparency and certainty for property taxpayers. Here’s what the bill does:
Delivering Relief by Curbing Government Spending
This new law provides property tax relief for all taxpayers by curbing the budget growth of local governments without discouraging economic development. It does this by lowering the growth rate used to determine spending and by consolidating, capping and recalculating certain levies. Those numbers will be lowered, delivering tax relief each year, using a formula based on how much the county has grown.
Direct Relief for Iowa Seniors and Veterans
This new law also provides direct and immediate tax relief for seniors and military veterans.
For all Iowans 65 and older, it creates a new exemption on top of existing tax credits. This exemption will amount to $3,250 for 2024 and $6,500 for 2025. It turns the current property tax credit for military veterans, which amounts to $1852 and transforms it into a larger credit to provide additional relief for Iowa veterans. This new Military Service Property Tax Exemption will total $4,000.
Increasing Transparency
Increasing transparency so Iowans know where their money is going and can hold their local officials accountable was a big priority for House Republicans in the property tax reform conversation.
This new law increases transparency through the following means:
- Requires tax bills to look more like an itemized receipt, showing where your money is going.
- Certain levies outside of the new consolidated capped rate can be increased if approved by the voters or voted upon by elected officials. This will increase transparency in levy increases.
- All elections for bonding must take place in November and require more notice to voters to ensure more Iowans are able to make their voices heard on if it is a good use of their money.
- While this may make it more difficult to local entities to pass bonds, the bill also increases the threshold for all bond amounts that must go to the voters by 30%. This threshold has not been adjusted for inflation in 30 years.