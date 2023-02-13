Editor’s note: Parts of this column have been edited out to comply with community standards
It was a busy week 5 in the Iowa Capitol. We passed a number of bills on the Iowa House floor including a school funding increase of 3%.
House File 161 was another bill passed through the Iowa House this week. This bill limits noneconomic damages that can be awarded for a medical malpractice claim at $2 million if the incident happened at a hospital and $1 million if it happened somewhere else.
In a case of medical malpractice that results in loss of a bodily function, substantial disfigurement, or death, there are three types of damages a jury can award:
- Economic damages – quantifiable damages like lost wages, loss of future earning capacity, cost of medical bills. This bill does not limit what can be awarded to the plaintiff in economic damages.
- Punitive damages – Deliberate disregard for the rights or safety of the patient. This bill does not limit what can be awarded to the plaintiff in punitive damages.
- Noneconomic damages – mental or emotional anguish that can’t be quantified. This bill caps noneconomic damages at $1 million or $2 million, adjusted for inflation annually beginning in 2028.
No amount of money can ever make up for the loss of a loved one. But in Iowa, massive noneconomic damage awards drive up liability costs and make the cost of providing care in Iowa less competitive. One massive award for noneconomic damages can close a smaller hospital or a physician’s practice, leaving all of those Iowans without access to the care they may need.
I supported this legislation because I believe we need to compensate people for medical injuries, but we also need to keep Iowa’s healthcare industry intact and make sure healthcare is there for Iowans when they need it, especially in rural Iowa.
Sexually Explicit Material in Schools
This week, the Government Oversight committee brought in five Iowa moms to share their experience challenging age-inappropriate books in their child’s school library or curriculum. The parents cited graphic sexual images, explicit sexual content, and disturbing accounts of violent sexual assault, rape, and pedophilia.
Before we start to move any legislation forward, I want to take some time in my newsletter to be clear on exactly what we’re talking about here because some of the facts have gotten muddled.
There are a couple of takeaways I want you to get from reading my newsletter this weekend.
1. This is a serious issue.
We’re not talking about books with a couple of swear words or romantic scenes. We’re talking about material that is pornographic.
“Let’s Talk About It” is a graphic novel described as “The Teens Guide to Sex, Relationships and Being a Human.” The book contains sexually explicit illustrations with instructions, tips and suggestions on how to perform various sex acts. The book also suggests safe ways to consume porn.
“Gender Queer” is a graphic novel about gender identity and sexual orientation written to relate to others who are struggling with gender identity. The book explores the use of pronouns and hormone-blocking therapies. It contains graphic illustrations of oral sex.
“Push” is described by Booklooks.org as a “heavily sexually abused teenager’s life circumstances change when a new mentor teaches her to read.” The book contains detailed and disturbing instances of incest and sexual molestation.
2. We’re not banning books.
This isn’t about banning books. This is about ensuring sexually explicit materials aren’t available in public schools without parental knowledge and consent. Whether these books are removed from school libraries or given a parental consent restriction, parents are still able to allow their children to read whatever books they’d like. The child may just not be able to get sexually explicit material from school.
3. The system is broken.
You would assume that once those books I mentioned above were objected to by parents that they would be immediately removed or placed under restriction, right?
Wrong.
The process to challenge a book is a bureaucratic mess and gives little to no power to parents. One parent from Monday’s meeting described the book reconsideration process in her school district which required her to go through an eight-step process that included at least four different administrator-selected committees and other boards. Eventually, she hired an attorney to help guide her through the process. She lost at every step along the way. The book Gender Queer is still available in the school without restriction.
The Government Oversight committee is working to set up another meeting with the school administrators so that we can hear their side of the story when it comes to the challenging process.