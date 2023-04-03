This week, the Iowa House passed House File 565 to protect landowner rights. I have heard from so many of you about this issue and have been working for over a year to find a legislative solution to help.
This bill requires carbon capture pipeline companies to reach voluntary easements for 90% of the land on their route before they could seek to use eminent domain. It also creates an interim study committee that will make recommendations that will improve eminent domain policy in Iowa. It will take a look at:
- Standards for entering land for surveying purposes
- Review of land restoration standards
- Review of eminent domain public benefit and private use tests
- Engineering study analysis
- Land compensation practices and procedures
- Iowa Utility Board perspectives
I understand that for many people this bill may not be seen as perfect. However, we wanted to pass something with additional protections for private property rights, and that had the best chance at becoming law.
This is not about opposing the pipelines, but about opposing the use of eminent domain to construct the pipelines. Pipeline companies should not be able to use the heavy hand of government to abuse landowner rights. The bill now heads to the Senate.
Empowering Teachers with House File 604
It is shocking to hear the student behavioral issues teachers are asked to deal with on a daily basis. Too often, teachers are not getting the support they need from their administration. And in many ways, they are hindered in their ability to discipline students that are disruptive and protect themselves against students that are violent.
HF 604 came about after receiving feedback from teachers about their experiences and it does the following:
- Allows teachers to make a complaint directly to the ombudsman’s office regarding violence in the classroom and requires the ombudsman to investigate.
- Requires the school district to ensure their teachers know their rights regarding teacher immunity when coming in physical contact with a violent student.
- Includes teacher whistleblower protections.
- Lays out a 3-strike system for student discipline. First offense — meet with school counselor and one day of in-school suspension. Second offense — meet with school counselor and 5 days of in-school suspension. Third offense — student is removed from that class and if in high school, will not receive credit for that class.
This week, we passed HF 604 on the House Floor. It now heads to the Senate for consideration as well.
State House Speaker Pat Grassley is a New Hartford Republican who represents the newly drawn House District 57, which includes all of Butler County and the western third of Bremer County that includes the Waverly, Janesville, Denver and Postville areas. He can be reached at pat.grassley@legis.iowa.gov.