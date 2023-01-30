The third week of the 2023 Legislative Session brought the first floor action of the year. We passed four bills. The one that gotten the most attention was the Governor’s school choice bill, so let’s start there.
House File 68
On Monday, the Iowa House passed the Governor’s school choice proposal and on Tuesday, the Governor signed the bill into law. Under this proposal, the state will contribute $7,598 to an educational savings account for students attending private schools. $1,205 per student with an ESA in the district would be allocated to the public school.
There’s one piece of this bill that has gotten a little lost in the debate that I don’t want you to miss. This bill includes new spending flexibility for public schools. Under this new law, public schools will be able to take the money previously allocated specifically for programs like Teacher Leadership and use them instead to raise teacher salaries if they want to. On the floor, we also amended the Governor’s proposal to extend operational sharing for school districts through 2034. Operational sharing has been a huge help to rural school districts.
Ultimately, I supported this legislation because I believe every parent deserves the option to send their kid to the school they think is best for them. From my kids’ experience in the DNH school district, and from what I hear from other constituents, the school districts in House District 57 are doing a great job. But over the past few years, we’ve heard from many parents across the state expressing frustrations with not having their voices heard by their public school. Whether it was masking children, inappropriate books, no option for in-person learning, or political indoctrination, many Iowa parents have had enough.
These parents will now have another option available to them if they so choose. And hopefully, this will result in more public schools actually listening to parents so the kids don’t have to leave.
One Last Thing on This
I’ve heard from some folks who think that this bill comes at the cost of public education, but after studying the details of the bill, I disagree. We can support our public schools, and provide choice to parents. I think this bill, along with other pieces of legislation we have planned for the year, accomplishes both.
House File 93 – Mental Health Non-Competes
The other bill that passed the House this week that I’d like to highlight is House File 93. Expanding access to mental health care is one of the top issues we hear about from our constituents. We have done a lot of great work in past sessions to address this issue, but one of our biggest obstacles remains the need for more mental health care providers
HF 93 prohibits non-compete agreements in mental health providers’ contracts. This bill will help ensure that no contract restrictions on where a mental health care provider can treat Iowans for any amount of time will stand in the way of Iowans receiving the mental health care they deserve.