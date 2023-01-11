As session quickly approaches, there is one topic that continues to garner a lot of attention and was a hot topic on the campaign trail, and that’s school choice.
The Governor has made clear that school choice is a priority for her again this session. And we have many members both new and returning that are very interested in this policy as well. So, we know this will be a major conversation taking place as session starts up next week.
Providing more choice to parents is an important step that we can take to improve our education system in Iowa. However, in the House, we think we need to have a much broader conversation about education reform. That way, we can not only provide parents with more choice, but keep our public schools strong as well. For example, if we pass a bill to provide greater school choice, we must also give school districts more flexibility with their dollars so that they can compete and spend more money on what the students need most.
Increasing curriculum transparency, ensuring the Board of Educational Examiners is actually holding bad actors in our classrooms accountable, and increasing incentives for teachers to enter and stay in the classroom are among the other ideas House Republicans are sure to take a look at this session.
Stay tuned this session as we hash out these policy ideas with more details! And as always, keep in touch with me on your thoughts.
State House Speaker Pat Grassley is a New Hartford Republican who represents the newly drawn House District 57, which includes all of Butler County and the western third of Bremer County that includes the Waverly, Janesville, Denver and Postville areas. He can be reached at pat.grassley@legis.iowa.gov.