I wanted to share an update on Week 10 of the 2023 Legislative Session.
This week, we passed the government reorganization bill through the Iowa House, Senate File 514. It has been 40 years since Iowa reorganized its state government. The bill shrinks state government from the bloated number of 37 state agencies, down to 16. However, no state services for Iowans will be lost and no state employee will lose their job.
This bill will streamline government, increase efficiency, eliminate redundancies, save taxpayer dollars, and ultimately ensure state government better serves the people of Iowa.
Now, this was a massive bill. So it took a lot of hard work from Legislators and staff to go through it and understand its impacts. We had over 8 hours of subcommittee hearings on this bill and it passed through both the State Government and the Appropriations committees. House Republicans made several changes to the bill through the committee process.
We have been careful to do our due diligence on this bill, as it is a very big piece of legislation. This bill now heads to the Governor’s Desk.
Protecting Public Funds
One major priority that was laid out by House Republicans this session was to pass a bill to protect Iowans’ money from activist Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policies.
House File 507, passed through the Iowa House this week, requires that public funds act only in the best financial interest of the fund and its beneficiaries and not make decisions based on a political agenda. It also prohibits public entities from entering contracts with companies that participate in economic boycotts.
This is an issue we’ve seen increase over the past couple of years. There are three industries that we know are being boycotted against in the US — fossil fuels, gun manufacturers, and the agriculture industry. All are important to the state of Iowa and deserve protection from unfair, politically-charged investment policies.
State House Speaker Pat Grassley is a New Hartford Republican who represents the newly drawn House District 57, which includes all of Butler County and the western third of Bremer County that includes the Waverly, Janesville, Denver and Postville areas. He can be reached at pat.grassley@legis.iowa.gov.