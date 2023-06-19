Governor Reynolds has now acted on all the bills from the 2023 Legislative Session. The new fiscal year will begin on July 1st and many of those bills will go into effect, including the State Budget. The Governor signed all the budget bills for the Fiscal Year 2024 without using her line-item veto authority on any of the appropriation levels.
The newly enacted budget will spend $8.5173 billion over the next 12 months. That is a 3.68 percent increase in General Fund spending when compared to the current year’s budget of $8.2148 billion. Fiscal Year 2024 revenue is estimated to be $9.643 billion. With these figures, the FY 2024 budget will spend 88.33% of the projected ongoing revenue for the year. Spending at this level will allow the income tax cuts we’ve promised to Iowans to continue to be implemented in a responsible manner.
Next year’s budget includes a number of priorities that Iowans brought to the Legislature. Here are some examples:
3 percent increase in state aid to schools, which is projected to be an additional $106.8 million given to schools next school year
Funding for the new Educational Savings Accounts, which is expected to be $107 million
$6.5 million to start the new Workforce Grant and Incentive Program, a financial aid program for students studying education, nursing and STEM majors at Iowa’s three state universities
$15 million for improvements and salary increases within the Department of Corrections
$20 million in additional funds for the Department of Public Safety and the Iowa State Patrol, including the transfer of Motor Vehicle Enforcement to DPS from the Dept. of Transportation
$13 million in provider rate increases for mental health and substance abuse treatment services within Medicaid
$15 million increase for care provided by Iowa’s nursing homes
Additional $7.2 million for Iowa community colleges
$750,000 for a new program to help expand capacity and access to dairy operations
The following pie chart is helpful to illustrate how the state’s general fund budget will be divided up for the next Fiscal Year. I know many of you have probably heard a fair amount of hyperbole about the money being allocated for the new Education Savings Accounts program. So I just want to point one thing out from this chart — take a look at the size of the portion being allocated to ESAs compared to the portion being allocated to the state’s public schools in the State Aid to Schools portion.