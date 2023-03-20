This week brought A LOT of floor debate in the Iowa House. We passed over 50 bills through the Iowa House. While the most contentious debates are always the ones that grab the headlines, the vast majority of the bills we passed this week were bipartisan.
I assume most of you have already heard much about some of the longer debates we had this week. We passed HF 623 to prohibit gender identity procedures on children. And we passed HF 348 to limit curriculum and promotion of gender identity and sexual orientation in our schools.
If you have any questions, comments, or concerns about those bills please don’t hesitate to reach out via email. I’m happy to go more in-depth on what the bills do and don’t do, and why I voted the way I did. But today in my newsletter, I want to point out a couple of bills you may have missed this week.
Senate File 75
This week, we passed Senate File 75 to establish licensure in Iowa for Rural Emergency Hospitals. This bill was a priority bill for the caucus from Day 1 of the 2023 Legislative Session.
A rural emergency hospital is a healthcare facility that maintains a 24-hour emergency room but does not include acute inpatient care. Establishing licensure in Iowa for this kind of healthcare facility allows them to be more successful by receiving reimbursement from Medicare and Medicaid at a higher rate. This bill is now on it’s way to the Governor’s desk for her signature.
HF 135 – Student Right to Know
Our “Student Right to Know” bill was also a Day 1 priority for the House Republican caucus this session. This bill is aimed at providing more transparency for students at the state’s Regent Universities.
This bipartisan bill requires the Board of Regents to publish a report that includes information on income, debt, and post-graduate degree completion by major, institution, and class. This bill will allow students to make informed decisions about their futures. This bill now needs to pass the Senate.
HF 597 – Removing Sexually Explicit Materials from Schools
I’ve talked extensively about this issue in my newsletter before, so I want to provide an update. This week, we passed HF 597 to address explicit books in schools, sending the bill to the Senate for their consideration.
In this bill, we specify that all books in school libraries must be age appropriate. And, we expand the definition of age-appropriate to include what is NOT age appropriate. Age appropriate does not include any material with descriptions or visual depictions of a sex act.
I apologize for the graphic nature of this discussion, but because of the very graphic books that have been found in Iowa schools, I want to be clear about what we’re talking about here. A sex act is defined as:
“penetration of the penis into the vagina or anus; contact between the mouth and genitalia or by contact between the genitalia of one person and the genitalia or anus of another person; contact between the finger or hand of one person and the genitalia or anus of another person.”
There is more but I think you get the idea.
We had many conversations on this topic on what legislation could look like to address this. I’m very proud of the piece of legislation we landed on and think it was one of the easiest votes I’ve taken in my time in the legislature. Porn doesn’t belong in schools. End of story.
This bill now needs to pass the Senate.