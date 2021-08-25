Tom Allen Way Jr., 38, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the Waverly Health Center Emergency Room due to complications of COVID-19.
Tom was born on July 28, 1983, at Sartori Hospital in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the son of Cheryl Kay (Combs) Rodgers and Tom Allen Way Sr. He attended school in Cedar Falls and graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 2002. On Oct. 6, 2012, Tom was united in marriage to Kelli Lynn Bruce at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Denver, Iowa. Over the years, Tom worked at McDonalds, Hy-Vee, Burger King and, finally, Goodwill Industries in Waverly, where he was employed at the time of his passing.
When not working, Tom shared his leisure time with his beloved wife, Kelli. He was very devoted to her and loved spending time with her and the rest of his family. Together, Tom and Kelli enjoyed attending Crosspoint Church in Waverly, watching movies, and listening to all different kinds of music. They also watched sports and attended events including the Waterloo Black Hawks and WWE wrestling. Tom was a very devoted, lifelong fan of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tom is survived by his wife, Kelli; his mother, Cheryl (Dan) Rodgers, of Shell Rock; two brothers, Joshua (Denny) Corson, of Springfield, Oregon, and Shaine Combs, of Cedar Falls; three sisters, Tammy Corson, of Anchorage, Alaska, Mandy Rutter, of Waterloo, and LaCynda (Chris) Way, of Dike; nine nephews; and nine nieces. Tom was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Tom Sr. and Brenda; paternal grandparents, Richard and Mardell Way; and maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Margaret Combs.
A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Crosspoint Church in Waverly, with Pastor Jonathan Barthalow presiding. Memorials may be directed to Tom’s family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.