Iowa hypnotist Tom Roth will put on a comedy hypnosis show on Friday, June 3 at 7 PM at the Waverly Public Library. This event will kick off the adult summer series of events. Tom will start the night with some basic information about hypnosis like what it is, how it works, and how it can help people, and then ask for volunteers to do a show! Bring your family and friends along with you and watch them become the stars of the show. Come prepared to have a good time and a lot of laughs. This event is provided to all, completely free of charge, courtesy of the Friends of the Waverly Public Library.
Tom Roth Hypnosis Show to Take Place at Waverly Public Library
Anelia Dimitrova
