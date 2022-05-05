WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Tony Howard of Dale Howard Inc. in Iowa Falls has been appointed to the Iowa Automobile Dealers Foundation for Education board of directors. Howard’s term will conclude in 2027.
In early November, the company expanded to Waverly, buying out one of Waverly’s staple dealerships, Krueger Auto & Truck Villa at 2320 Fifth Ave. NW, and naming it Dale Howard Auto Center of Waverly, continuing as the town’s Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram trucks dealership, Waverly Newspapers archives state.
The business had been owned by Waverly’s Denny Krueger since 1984, but he had worked for it since 1969. Deny’s two sons, Travis and Ted, have worked for their dad after graduating from college, and will continue to work there under the new ownership, as will several of the employees.
The Waverly site is Dale Howard’s first expansion outside of their home territory, but it was a well calibrated move to a city where community values, the school system and the town feel, among many other parameters, are comparable to Iowa Falls.
About the Iowa Automobile Dealers Foundation for Education
The Iowa Automobile Dealers Foundation for Education is a non-profit entity established in 1995 by the Iowa Automobile Dealers Association. The IAD Foundation’s mission is to support educational, research and charitable activities that positively impact the automotive industry. Since 1998, the Foundation has awarded more than 200 scholarships to students across Iowa.
About IADA
The Iowa Automobile Dealers Association is a trade association representing more than 300 car and truck dealers in the state. The association was established in 1919.