2022 was a time of excitement for the sports teams that Waverly Newspapers covers with many state tournament appearances.
More wrestling state championships were added to a trophy collection, girls wrestling was sanctioned, area coaches hit milestones and the state tournaments were littered with area teams.
Here are the top-10 stories that the Waverly Newspapers covered in 2022.
1. Iowa sanctions high school girls wrestling
Girls wrestling has seen a meteoric rise in participation the last few years and it was culminated with the announcement at the 2022 state wrestling tournament in Feb. that it would become a sanctioned sport starting the following school year.
Iowa became the 34th state to have the honor of having a sanctioned girls wrestling program statewide and Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Josh Meier said that the participation numbers for girls wrestling has doubled from around 1,000 to 2,000 from last year to this year.
W-SR has led the charge, taking part in the first girls wrestling meet in Iowa history back in 2019 against Charles City and then being one of four schools, along with Dallas Center-Grimes, Ankeny and Spencer to wrestle in the first sanctioned girls meet on Nov. 11.
2. W-SR wrestling makes history, adds another trophy
After making history by sending all 14 wrestlers to the state tournament with 11 district winners and three runners-up, the boys wrestling team from Waverly-Shell Rock was looking to add another state title.
The boys wrestling team ultimately came up short of adding a traditional team title to the trophy case, but saw three wrestlers come away with the gold medal. Aiden Riggins finished off his perfect high school career with an 8-3 decision win over Carson Martinson to win his second state title. Ryder Block and McCrae Hagarty finished off their junior seasons with a combined record of 81-1 and two state championships.
Overall, the Go-Hawks had nine wrestlers finish in the top-seven.
W-SR was able to come away with a dual state title after a 30-26 win over second-ranked Southeast Polk for the Go-Hawks second straight dual title.
3. Two football coaches hit 100 career wins
Reaching 100 career wins in football takes many years of sustained consistency and the 2022 season saw the head coaches from Denver and Waverly-Shell Rock hit that milestone.
Rhett Barrett, Denver’s head coach, was able to reach this mark with a 42-7 win over Union. Barrett has spent his 19 years as head coach only at Denver and was able to reach 100 wins before 100 losses.
Mark Hubbard, W-SR’s head coach for the last 16 years, was able to reach 100 wins in style, beating Waterloo East 56-0 on homecoming night. Hubbard helped lead the Go-Hawks to a perfect regular season and a district title in the 2022 season, but fell just one game short of the UNI Dome with a loss to North Scott.
4. W-SR begins hunt for new conference
At the beginning of April, the Northeast Iowa Conference voted to remove W-SR from the conference following the 2022-2023 school year, which began a scramble of trying to find a new conference for the Go-Hawks.
The W-SR school board originally voted 4-1 to move W-SR to the Mississippi Valley Conference, but following new information, switched the vote to the WaMaC for all sports except for wrestling.
In August, a mediation meeting was set up between the WaMaC and W-SR to try and work out a plan that included the Go-Hawks for the 2023-2024 school year. After talks fells through, the decision was moved to the Iowa High School Board of Education and the waiting game began.
In December, the NEIC agreed to allow W-SR back in the conference, but only for the 2023-2024 season and no further.
5. Cyclones, Warriors, Cougars make it to state volleyball
The Denver Cyclones, Wapsie Valley Warriors and the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars were able to make it to the state volleyball tournament this past season, which was held at Xtreme Arena in Coralville for the first time.
The Cyclones were looking to finally break through and bring home a state title. After an instant classic against Grundy Center to make it to the state tournament, Denver lost to Hinton in four sets, 3-1, and finished the season with a 36-11 record.
The historic season for the Cyclones saw both Channing Johnson and Kayla Knowles break previous school records. Johnson beat out her sister’s record of 1,024 assists in a season and ended with 1,219 assists.
Kayla Knowles broke the single season kill record, previously 600, by finishing the season with 646.
Wapsie Valley dominated all season on the way to a state tournament apperance for the first time since 2019 after taking down Beckman Catholic in straight sets.
The Warriors would go on to lose to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in four sets, 3-1 and finish the year with a 41-5 record.
The S-F Cougars were able to take down Lisbon in four sets to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2020 behind the state leader in kills, Isabelle Elliott. The Cougars would fall in a four set thriller to eventual champion, Western Christian in four sets.
6. W-SR girls soccer returns to 4th straight title game
After winning the 2A state title a year prior, the Go-Hawks were looking to make it back-to-back championships for the girls soccer team, this time with a new head coach in Scott Schara.
The season started off with a rematch against Dallas Center-Grimes that saw W-SR fall 1-0. The Go-Hawks rattled off 18 straight wins to return to the state tournament that included a 1-0 defensive clinic against Norwalk in the state semifinals.
In the state finals, W-SR faced a familiar foe in DC-G and lost after two second half goals propelled the Mustangs to a 2-0 win.
W-SR ended the season with an 18-2 record as the three-headed goal scoring machine of Morgan Aikey, Macy Smith and Anna Stromberg combined for 67 goals while the defense only allowed six goals throughout the 20 games.
7. N-P girls track wins state title, area athletes compete at state
The Nashua-Plainfield Huskies came into the state track meet at Drake University with no state titles in any events, but came away with a team state title after edging out Madrid 59 to 54.
Freshman at the time, Kadence Huck, shined with a 400 meter dash win on the first day, running the race in 57 seconds. Huck was also the anchor on the state winning 800 meter sprint medley and distance medley.
N-P’s Brenna Hackman was able to finish in third in the shot put with a throw of 38 feet and 7 inches as well as third in the discus with a throw of 128 feet and 1 inch.
For Denver, Sydney Eggena was able to take home the gold with a throw of 44 feet in her final shot put of her outstanding high school career. The Cyclones were also able to finish second in the girls 800 sprint medley and girls 4x400 as well as third in the girls distance medley. On the boys side, the 4x400 team came just four tenths of a second behind the first place finisher Mediapolis after a scorching 49 second anchor 400 from Caylor Hoffer.
W-SR saw Asa Newsom finish fifth in the 400 meter dash and the 400 meter hurdles. Nick Kepford finished out his high school running career with a fifth place finish in both the 800 and 1600 meter races, both personal records.
8. Athletes sign letters of intent
The W-SR class had 14 athletes sign their letters of intent this year, with seven signing last spring and seven this fall.
In the spring Sophie Sedgwick signed to play volleyball at Wartburg, Ashli Harn signed to Central College for volleyball, Carter Fecht signed to Cornell to wrestle, Kailey Hervol signed to be a part of the inaugural wrestling team at Simpson, Kaden Bibler and Austin Dewey signed to play football at Wartburg and Lauren Marsh signed to UNI for dance.
The fall signing class saw four athletes ink their name to play for Division I teams next season. Ryder Block signed to Iowa to wrestle, McCrae Hagarty will stay in Iowa and inked his name for Iowa State to wrestle, Lindsey Overmann will go to UNI for soccer next season and Asa Newsom signed to Kansas State for football.
Alli Seegers and Dylan Stockdale both signed to Central College for soccer and baseball, respectively. Finally, Anna Stromberg singed to Minnesota State-Mankato for soccer.
9. Wartburg football reaches DIII semifinals for first time
The Wartburg football team made school history with its first appearance in the semifinals. The Knights were able to trek through the regular season with an undefeated record and one of the best defenses in the nation.
In the playoffs, Wartburg opened with a 14-6 win over the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and followed that up with a 23-20 win over St. John’s. The Knights advanced to the semifinals with a 45-17 thumping over Aurora. Wartburg’s dream season ended at the hands of Mount Union on a final minute touchdown pass to fall 34-31. Wartburg ended the season with a 13-1 record.
10. UNI volleyball reaches second round of NCAA tournament
The Panthers volleyball team had a historic turnaround that culminated in a Missouri Valley Conference championship and an invite to the NCAA tournament. In the first round, UNI was able to take down Florida State and advance to the next round.
In the second round, the Panthers fell to the eighth-ranked Minnesota Gophers in straight sets and finished the season with a 27-8 record.