1. Green Bridge gone
A big piece of Waverly history is now in the history books.
After 20 years of wrestling with what to do with the Third Street Southeast Bridge, also known as the Green Bridge, which was built in 1917, the City of Waverly finally had it removed it in December. During the last six years of its life, it was closed to traffic.
WHKS & Co., the city’s bridge inspector, ordered it closed in February 2015. Following that, the council had considered first to fix the bridge, then convert it to a pedestrian bridge, and later to replace it with a new two-lane bridge, but all suggestions were either voted down or vetoed. In the process, a $1 million Department of Transportation grant was rejected.
2. W-SR prepares construction of 2 new schools
Voters in the Waverly-Shell Rock School District approved overwhelmingly a bond issue that would help pay for the construction of two new elementary schools in Waverly as well as improvements to Shell Rock Elementary and W-SR High School on March 2.
After a task force recommended the facility additions and improvements to address space concerns, voters affirmed the bond with 73.32% voting yes. The W-SR School Board then decided to purchase two parcels of land for the new schools, 17 acres of the Becky Winkey property along Fifth Avenue Northwest across from the Public Works building and a lot located south of St. Mary Catholic Church.
The finalization of plans is currently underway with bidding on the construction to come.
3. Cedar River Park finishing
The second phase of Cedar River Park, which is the location of the new youth baseball and softball diamonds along Cedar River Parkway across from the Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Complex, has neared completion.
The seven youth diamonds and Miracle League field have been graded, the turf applied to the diamond geared toward differently abled ball players, and the grass seed has been planted to all of the outfields. The city is currently seeking donations to complete the vertical structures, including restrooms and concession stands.
4. Return to ‘normal’
With the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines and health and safety protocols in place, many area events that were called off in 2020 were resumed, and other facets of the community have returned to a sense of normalcy, though not 100% to pre-pandemic practices.
The Waverly City Council, after meeting virtually except for one study session since April 2020, returned to in-person meetings on June 7. However, a few of the members continue to wear masks to protect themselves and others from the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.
Meanwhile, events like Waverly Heritage Days, the Shell Rock Fourth of July celebration, the Bremer County Fair and Oktoberfest held their annual events over the summer. A state law passed in May prevented school districts from having masking rules, but an injunction in September is pausing its enforcement until the courts determine the constitutionality of the measure. Local districts, however, have declined to re-enforce mask mandates.
Meanwhile, the Iowa Judicial Branch had reinstituted a mask mandate for areas of courthouses it controls, even if the county doesn’t have face covering rules.
5. Diversifying Waverly
During the last year, the City of Waverly had taken steps to encourage diversity within the city.
In January, the City Council approved a measure to convert a Human Equity and Diversity task force created in 2020 into a full-fledged commission.
You also see the efforts within city departments. For instance, the Waverly Police Department hired its first Black police officer in June, James Johnson, and promoted its first female officer, Holly Jacobsen, to detective. Johnson recently graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy and is now in the training officer program.
6. New businesses open in town
Several new businesses have opened or are getting ready to open soon in town.
Among those that have started up within the last year are Root Spa/Karma House, the Junkery, Essence Aesthetics, the Hidden Acre, the Secret Garden Tea Room, Alternatives Pregnancy Center, Get Roasted Coffee Company, Families First Child Care and Learning Center, the Center for Foundational and Relational Wellness, Twisted Fate Tattoos, Mindfullness BodyWork LLC, Bremer Brewing Company, and TeeUp.
Meanwhile, Z’s Pizza and Restaurant will be opening soon, as the finishing touches are being made on it, and Thinkwell Coffee is converting the former Spahn & Rose Lumber location at the intersection of West Bremer and Second Street Southwest for a future storefront.
7. New districts set for 2022 elections
Every 10 years, the Iowa Legislature sets the legislative and congressional districts that will determine who represents where for the next decade in Des Moines and Washington.
After the first set of maps were rejected by the Senate in October, the Legislature overwhelmingly approved a second draft. In that version, Bremer County was split between two House districts, 57 and 58, while being relocated into Senate District 29.
The eastern third of the county, which would include Waverly, Janesville, Denver and Plainfield areas, are now in House District 57 with the entirety of Butler County. The rest of Bremer County is in House District 58 with all of Chickasaw County and with Floyd County except for the Rudd and Marble Rock areas.
State Rep. Sandy Salmon, who lives in northern Black Hawk County, was put into House District 68 and would have faced State Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia. Instead, she plans to move within Bremer County and run for Senate District 29. House Speaker Pat Grassley, who is currently in House District 50, would be in House District 57, while State Rep. Todd Pritchard, D-Charles City, who currently represents House District 52, would be in House 58.
8. Wild weather hits Bremer County
Two major weather systems affected Bremer County, which landed it on the state’s disaster area proclamations each time.
The first event was two tornadoes, an EF-2 from east of Shell Rock to south of Waverly and an EF-1 near Readlyn, caused some structural and tree damages but no injuries or deaths. The second was a derecho that blew through the area Dec. 15 that also spawned tornadoes across the Midwest, a rare occurrence at this time of the year.
The derecho packed up to 80 mph wind gusts fueled by abnormally high temperatures, which reached 73 degrees at the Waterloo Regional Airport that day — an all-time December record.
9. Anniversaries marked
During 2021, several milestone anniversaries were celebrated or will be marked.
On the Wartburg College campus, the music department held its 75th edition of Christmas with Wartburg both locally and in Des Moines. Also, starting this week, the chapel will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the installation of its current organ.
Across Iowa, the state began the celebration of the 175th anniversary of statehood on Tuesday. The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs held special events throughout 2021 to mark the demisemiseptcentennial (that means 175th anniversary in Latin).
Nationally, two notorious attacks were remembered. On Sept. 11, the nation paused to honor the 3,000 souls that perished during the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon as well as the heroes who forced United Airlines Flight 93 to crash in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. They also paid tribute to the first responders who rushed to the rescue.
On Dec. 7, the world marked the 70th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks by the Japanese that brought the U.S. into World War II. Then-President Franklin Roosevelt called the sneak offensive, “A date that will live in infamy.”
10. Fair gets lease extension, Champions Ridge being sold
The Bremer County Fair Association is in the process of relocating to the east side of town. It purchased 50 acres from Hanawalt Farms in early 2020, but fundraising hit a snag until the last six months. The BCFA plans work on the new fairgrounds in the spring of 2022.
The fair board had requested a two-year extension of its lease of Memorial Park from the Waverly City Council on Dec. 20 but was granted just one. The city is planning to make its own improvements of the park at the same time.
Meanwhile, the former Champions Ridge site is in the process of being sold to a private development group. It was originally planned to be finished for the Dec. 6 council meeting, but Waverly Holdings LLC outbid a local real estate agent, triggering another 30-day notice before a purchase agreement could be approved. A $1.86 million offer is expected to be voted on during the Jan. 17 meeting.