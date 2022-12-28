Here are the top 10 stories we picked based on the impact they have on the community.
1. LOCAL GOVERNMENT, COMMUNITY RESPOND TO PROPOSED CO2 PIPELINE
Navigator, a company planning to build a CO2 pipeline, a section of which is expected to go through Bremer County, is working through the steps to obtain a permit from the Iowa Utilities Board. The initiative has garnered a response from local landowners who voiced their opposition during a public meeting in August and later to the Bremer County Board of Supervisors during meetings there as well as at a public hearing held by the P&Z Commission. The supervisors, who filed an objection with the IUB, have started working on an ordinance to address safety and property rights concerns. An attorney and a drainage engineer are also working on a drainage ordinance intended to codify the rules for pipelines passing through drainage areas. Newly elected to their respective districts, State Rep. Pat Grassley and Iowa Sen. Sandy Salmon have also expressed objections to the proposed project.
2. NEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS, SHELL ROCK ELEMENTARY, HIGH SCHOOL RENOVATIONS
The Waverly-Shell Rock School District moved as planned to build two elementary schools in town and renovate the high school and the elementary in Shell Rock. This transformative, multi-part project is expected to be completed within budget and on time. Barring the unforeseen, Superintendent Ed Klamfoth says the project is expected to be just under $48 million.
3. WARTBURG MAKES HISTORY
The college reached several milestones this year- in terms of leadership, recognition and history. The first female president, Dr. Rebecca Neiduski, the 18th president of the college, took office offering a fresh vision for the college’s path forward.
“I pledge to honor the work you have accomplished and continue to champion the importance of a faith-based liberal arts education and the empowerment it can offer,” she said in her remarks on March 21. “That is my commitment to each of you as we look forward to Our Brightest Days, as outlined in our strategic plan.”
Regarding the campus legacy, Wartburg’s central campus earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. The 25-acre plot includes 17 buildings that contribute to the designation and the columns that were salvaged from the original Wartburg Hall. The area is anchored by Players Theatre and the Science Center along First Avenue NW and extends north through campus, excluding the Wartburg-Waverly Sports & Wellness Center and Walston-Hoover Stadium, to Fifth Avenue Northwest. The Manors are included in the designation, but Knights Village is not. The district then runs from the newly named Ubuntu Center (formerly the Centennial Complex) on the corner of Fifth Avenue NW and Eighth Street NW back up to Players Theatre, according to a press release by the college. Last but not least, this year the Wartburg Symphony marked its 70th anniversary, a milestone celebrated by the community.
4. GOP SWEEPS COUNTY IN NOVEMBER ELECTIONS
The GOP swept Bremer County on Nov. 8. Newly elected officials were sworn in Dec. 19: Supervisors Dewey Hildebrandt and Corey Cerwinske will sit around the dais as representatives of their new districts, District 3 and District 2, respectively. At the Bremer County Attorney’s Office change took place as well. Republican Darius Robinson, the new county attorney, is going to be rebuilding the office in terms of personnel after longtime attorney Kasey Wadding retired; Mayor Adam Hoffman is the new county treasurer, and he, too, is going to be busy replacing staff at his new office; Missy Thurm, the recorder, will continue in her role as she ran unopposed.
5. NEW BEGINNINGS
This year saw new beginnings in private and non-profit enterprises. The Red Fox Inn reopened with the same name and a new identity. A part of the original building was transformed into apartments and another part remained as a hotel.
Waverly Childcare & Preschool, the non-profit, is close to opening their expansion.
The Waverly Health Center wrapped up a major fundraising campaign and a renovation project after last year’s expansion.
Further, in a notable and sustained development, the west side of Bremer Avenue saw more new businesses pop up. Among them on Bremer Avenue are Z’s Pizza & Diner, Thinkwell Coffee and Flourish Beauty Company, which moved to a new location at 207 W. Bremer Ave., adding new services. On the east side of Bremer Avenue, the Waverly Market opened just in time for Christmas Greetings on Main; it will feature a variety of area businesses. Also, Mac’s Lucky Bins, a discount store, welcomed customers as well.
6. IMPORTANT AREA MILESTONES
The town of Sumner celebrated 150 years. As part of the Sesquicentennial celebration, the Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall came to town, attracting many veterans and their families to the area to pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
7. LAW ENFORCEMENT DEVELOPMENTS
At the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Shane Buchholz, Jackson Schmidt and Chad Walderbach joined the ranks. At the Waverly Police Department two new officers— Lukas Bucknell and Cory Brucker– will now wear the Waverly blue. Officer Jared Hartwig was promoted to second shift patrol supervisor, promoting him to the rank of sergeant. Additionally, Sgt. Paul Leisinger will be retiring Jan. 10.
8. HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION HONORS THE GREEN BRIDGE WITH INSTALLATION
The Waverly Historic Preservation Commission created a lasting tribute to the Third Street Bridge with a special celebration of the installation of a stereoscope created by Rebecca Hackemann, a professor of art and photography at Kansas State University and a former Wartburg professor.
9. CITY COMPLETES SOUTH RIVERSIDE PARK SHELTER, BASEBALL COMPLEX
Construction wrapped up at the South Riverside Park shelter area with beautification of the area and a mural by artist Dan Hatala, paying tribute to the history of the town. The Cedar River Park Baseball/Softball complex successfully fundraised $1.27 million for the new facility.
10. PASSING THE BATON
At Bremer County Veterans Affairs, Dan Bonzer took over the office after former longtime Executive Director Neal Jarnagin stepped down.
At the Waverly Health Center, CEO Matt Johnson left after 10 months on the job and Jodi Geertz, the chief nursing officer, was appointed as interim CEO by the board. At the Waverly paper, Nick Thompson swapped his student ID with a reporter’s badge as a full time sports writer and digital journalist.
Farewell to 2022 and a warm welcome to 2023.