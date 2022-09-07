DES MOINES, IA — Vegetable winners were crowned during the 2022 Iowa State Fair in the John Deere Agriculture Building sponsored by Alliant Energy.
VEGETABLES- GARDEN VEGETABLES
Cabbage — Flat, Green
1) Jacob Van Manen, Kellogg
2) Jon Klinkenborg, Parkersburg
3) Larry Dau, Primghar
Cabbage — Red
1) Larry Dau, Primghar
2) Don Francois, Des Moines
3) Jon Klinkenborg, Parkersburg
Potatoes — Red
1) Kelli Bucy, Red Oak
2) Don Francois, Des Moines
3) Jack Juhl, Waverly
Any Other Kind of Vegetable
1) Jack Juhl, Waverly
2) Charles L. Hoehnle, Homestead
3) Jenna Juhl, Waverly
Tomatoes — Juliet
1) Jon Klinkenborg, Parkersburg
2) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
3) Larry Dau, Primghar
VEGETABLES- POTATOES
Tray of Potatoes — Kennebec
1) Don Francois, Des Moines
2) Jon Klinkenborg, Parkersburg
VEGETABLES- JUMBO EXHIBITS
Cabbage
1) Don Francois, Des Moines
2) Jon Klinkenborg, Parkersburg
3) Matthew Greazel, Boone
Kohlrabi
1) Martin Schnicker, Mount Pleasant
2) Mary Schnicker, Mount Pleasant
3) Jon Klinkenborg, Parkersburg
Peppers
1) Jon Klinkenborg, Parkersburg
2) Paul Harrington, Blakesburg
3) Don Francois, Des Moines
Potato
1) Macoy Heishman, Watkins
2) Ryker Heishman, Watkins
3) Jon Klinkenborg, Parkersburg
Zucchini
1) Jon Klinkenborg, Parkersburg
2) Dave Francois, Central City
3) Julie Wrage, Parkersburg
VEGETABLES- HOT PEPPER PLANT IN PATIO CONTAINER
Chives
1) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
2) Betsy Cranston, Deep River
3) Jon Klinkenborg, Parkersburg
Rosemary
1) Lynne Pfantz, State Center
2) Carol Todd, Des Moines
3) Jon Klinkenborg, Parkersburg
