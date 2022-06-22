Summer is here and for Gary Bonorden, of Denver, it means an opportunity to ride the area trails.
In fact, ever since the budding of spring, Gary has been enjoying his bike rides.
One way to think about this rejuvenating and relaxing experience is to call it what it is--trail bliss.
Built in stages, the Rolling Prairie Trail connects Denver to Waverly and its asphalted surface draws runners, walkers and bikers of all levels of experience. The trail itself is an illustration of the collaborative efforts of the county and the cities next to the trail, says Andy Hockenson, the Bremer County Conservation director.
The City of Denver maintains the spur that goes from the town to the trail, Bremer County maintains the section from Highway 63 to Readlyn, also known as the Readlyn Grump Trail, and the City of Waverly maintains it from that spot to Waverly.
In Waverly, city crews take care of 15 miles of trails in town, including the 7 miles of the Rolling Prairie Trail.
On a recent Monday in late May, Bonorden rode from Denver to the Bremer County Courthouse lawn, where he usually takes a break after the approximately 13-mile ride.
After a few sips of water and a brief rest on the Don McKenzie commemorative bench on the courthouse lawn, he headed back to Denver.
Gary works as a press operator at Schumacher Elevators. He has Mondays off, so he hops on his bike and heads out to Waverly.
“It’s a dream come true,” he said of his work schedule.