WAVERLY, Iowa – Waverly Health Center (WHC) is offering Heartsaver, CPR, AED and First Aid Training for non-health care providers to the public on Tuesday, October 18.
Heartsaver® CPR and AED – 5 to 9 p.m.
This is a classroom, video-based and instructor-led course that includes how to relieve choking on an adult, child and infant. Fee is $60.
Heartsaver® First Aid Training – 9 to 10 p.m.
A classroom, video-based and instructor-led course that teaches critical skills to respond to and manage an emergency until emergency medical services (EMS) arrive. Participants will learn how to treat bleeding, sprains, broken bones, shock and other first-aid emergencies. Must be paired with Heartsaver CPR and AED Course above. Additional fee is $25.
Participants will receive a 2-year completion card upon successful completion of the course(s) from the American Heart Association. These classes do not fulfill the requirement for health care professionals.
Space is limited. Pre-registration and payment are required at (319) 352-4939. You may download the registration form at waverlyhealthcenter.org/classes.
