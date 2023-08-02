Editor’s note: Maesi Wahl wrote for the Waverly Newspapers as a cub reporter during the Covid pandemic through the Transformative Journalism Academy, an educational initiative of the paper. She penned columns about her animals and volunteers in the community. This is her final piece through this program. She plans to attend Ellsworth Community College to study equine science.
As I exited the show ring on July 29 for the final time at the Bremer County Fair, I knew my journey as a 4-H’er had come to an end. I also reflected on my time as a writer for the Waverly Newspaper and I knew this particular article needed to be my final “final” entry.
Beginning 4-H as a fifth-grader in Tripoli, I became a member of the Riverside Wranglers. I had no idea the impact it would have on me and how it would shape me as a person. I had no idea what adventures were in store for me. I have felt the excitement of having projects make it to the Iowa State Fair. I have embraced the “highest honor” handshake in the ring. And while these achievements will always be treasured, I want to leave behind a legacy that goes much further than that.
For me, it’s about connections and being a role model for those around me. Each county fair, I made sure to take time for the younger members and fair goers. Whether this was showing support with a high-five or taking my rabbits out of their cages for a “meet and greet,” I always found it rewarding to share time with the little kids.
I want them to leave the fairgrounds with fun memories and it was pretty special when they would remember me from summer to summer.
I will miss this.
Meeting former 4-H’ers of many generations was also a highlight. Listening to their stories while we sit with one of my animals, is something I will always remember. It’s as if watching the “Head, Hearts, Hands, and Health” of 4-H come full circle.
During the 2023 Bremer County Fair, I took time on the fairgrounds to reflect. Almost everything around me brought up a memory. Loading the horse trailer for the last time, I remember earning the first purple ribbon at Champion’s Ridge with my miniature horse, Chevy’s Bowtie, and how my grandpa Mike Barnett and I decorated the stalls in the horse barn together each year (this is where he taught me to use a staple gun).
The long dirt track in front of the grandstands is where I pulled my Farmall tractors and talked my mom into letting me compete in Tough Truck.
The Blue Building reminds me that Citizenship was always my favorite static project to enter.
Showing chickens, rabbits, dogs, horses, and dairy kept my fair schedule very full, but I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.
Being able to carry the American flag on horseback is also something I will always cherish from this year’s fair. I have wanted to do this since I was a little girl and doing so at my final horse show could not have made it more perfect. It was an absolute honor and I truly hope younger members will continue this tradition for years to come.
Thanks to 4-H, I have learned to be a leader inside the show ring and out. I have also learned to step out of my comfort zone and do hard things. From being the person who once shied away from entering Showmanship, to now wrapping up my career with eight Showmanship titles, I have gained many life lessons that I will always attribute to 4-H.
From my club leaders, Bremer Co. 4-H staff, my family, and the many mentors along the way, I truly want to thank you for your encouragement, support, and belief in me. I am saying farewell to 4-H with the fullest heart, and hands that are ready for the future.