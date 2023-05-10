Editor’s note: As a service to journalism, Waverly Newspapers encourages community members of all ages to contribute original reporting pieces. This one is by W-SR Senior Anna Stromberg.
What is it like to be a part of the 2023 W-SR girls’ soccer team? As one of this year’s seniors, I’m happy to share an insider’s perspective.
We inherit a legacy built by many great players, coaches and volunteers who have given so much to W-SR soccer over the years. We all know the responsibility we have wearing the Go-Hawk jersey and stepping onto the field.
When we graduate, we want to leave the program in a strong spot for the next players to leave their mark on the team.
It begins with having a strong culture and it starts with the coaching staff. Coach Scott Schara is our head coach and has shaped us to be the team we are. He is assisted this year by Zoey Campbell and two new coaches who are former players, Sarah Campbell, and Miranda Kurtt. Each has brought in their own unique insights that complement Coach Schara’s vision and have a dynamic energy that motivates all of us.
When you know your coaches care about you, and about every girl on the team, it’s easy to buy into a shared vision and goals.
Our team motto this year is “Embrace the Game.” What does that mean? It means not taking any day, time, or moment for granted. Through thick and thin, we all have each other’s backs.
Whenever there is a challenge set in front of us, or something isn’t going our way, Schara always reminds us to embrace it. That sets us apart from other teams.
We want to be challenged and to have moments of weakness because that’s what makes us stronger.
However, it’s not just the hard things we embrace, but the joys that come with soccer too. Instead of getting caught up in only wanting to win, our motto helps us to remember why we play.
Because soccer is fun and everything that comes along with it; bus rides, practices, team meals, and the list goes on. We do all of this while staying present in the moment and embracing the game.
I’m so proud to be a part of this remarkable group of players. Every girl has an important role. Everyone supports each other. We have a great mix of returning veterans and talented young newcomers who have stepped in and contributed right away.
We also have a deep bench of girls ready to step up whenever their number is called and they cheer their hearts out for the girls on the field.
We’ve already accomplished some amazing things this season.
We’ve beaten a number of ranked teams including #1 ranked Dallas Center-Grimes on the road in a penalty shoot-out.
We also have an incredible backline and goalkeeper as they have yet to concede a single goal all season.
But we are also still writing the story of our season. We hope to have that fairytale ending at Des Moines in June.
It will be hard and there are no guarantees in sports or in life.
But I know these girls and our coaches will give everything they’ve got.
We are all so proud to be a part of this team and represent this community. We’d love to have your support at any of our remaining games. That way, you too can “Embrace the Game” with us!