W-SR Robotics had an electrifying start to the 2022-2023 season with our first meet, which took place at the W-SR High School on Saturday, Nov. 12.

This season’s game, Power Play, is themed after electricity and involves placing cones on poles of varying height called “junctions.” Each team competes in six matches paired with various alliance partners over the course of several hours. Each match is two and a half minutes long with the first 30 seconds being an autonomous program and the remaining being driver controlled.