W-SR Robotics had an electrifying start to the 2022-2023 season with our first meet, which took place at the W-SR High School on Saturday, Nov. 12.
This season’s game, Power Play, is themed after electricity and involves placing cones on poles of varying height called “junctions.” Each team competes in six matches paired with various alliance partners over the course of several hours. Each match is two and a half minutes long with the first 30 seconds being an autonomous program and the remaining being driver controlled.
Despite many technical difficulties, both teams performed very well with the Shell Bots getting 2nd place and the Wave Droids getting 4th place out of the 14 teams competing. Each of the 21 students involved in the Robotics program contributed to the joint success of both teams.
The Shell Bots are a fifth-year team coached by LeAnn Bird and Jim Hein. The Wave Droids are a sixth-year team coached by Megan Lorenzen and Jim Hein. Mentors for both teams are Jarett Butler and Jeffrey Rick. The Shell Bots’ members are mostly first-years and second-years, with one junior among them. The Wave Droids are in a similar situation, with one fourth-year member, two second-year members, and a multitude of rookie members.
Since the September kickoff, each team has worked on designing an arm and chassis for their robots, putting said robots together, breathing life into each robot through Java programming, promoting STEM within the community, and connecting with engineering professionals, as well as promoting Gracious Professionalism, which is described as “a way of doing things that encourages high-quality work, emphasizes the value of others, and respects individuals and the community.” David Carter, a Shell Bot involved in programming as well as the drive team, helped his team find success.
“I coached and guided my teammates, telling them where to place each cone,” said David.
One of the most important parts of Robotics is working through the design process, which focuses on improvement and refinement as well as innovation and efficiency.
“The main thing has been building our chassis, as that is the main part of our robot,” said Tsion Bird, lead builder and driver of the Shell Bots. “Focusing on making the chassis efficient has been my job.”
This efficiency paid off for the Shell Bots, who performed well despite lacking a claw mechanism to score points on higher junctions.
Just as integral as design are communication, coordination, and cooperation.
“A lot of it is communication, communicating with your alliance partner and drivers,” said Mason Norem, a builder and driver for the Wave Droids. Trevor Derringer, a senior and lead builder of the Wave Droids, has this to say about coordination: “I did my best to coordinate all the other builders, as most of our builders are rookies. I wanted to help our newer builders operate on their own.”
This communication helped the Wave Droids to address and fix some problems with their robot.
“I learned a lot from Trevor, but when he wasn’t there to help us, we had to figure it out ourselves,” said first-year builder Caden Lammers.
While many students involved in Robotics are very talented, the group accomplished more than a lone member ever could.
“I have programmed autonomous modes for either side of the field with help from the other programmers and have proofread all of the code that we’ve used,” said David Carter.
Both teams are hard at work for their next meet, which is at Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School on Saturday, November 19. The Shell Bots and the Wave Droids expect to do well at subsequent competitions and would like to thank the community for all of their support.