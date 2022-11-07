DES MOINES, IA — State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald announces College Savings Iowa is giving away a $5,290 account contribution to spread joy this holiday season. “Parents often exclaim, ‘No more toys, please!’ when it comes to gifts for their children during the holidays,” said Fitzgerald. “Sound familiar? How about a $5,290 contribution to their education savings instead? All you have to do is visit Iowa529Contest.com and enter the children in your life to win.” The giveaway is open to Iowa families with children under 18 and ends December 31, 2022.
College Savings Iowa participants in Bremer County have withdrawn more than $379,600 to pay for education on behalf of a student. “These numbers demonstrate College Savings Iowa is helping families plan and pay for education expenses,” Fitzgerald said. “Through this giveaway, we can spread the word to other Iowans and encourage them to do the same. With the cost of education rising, there’s no better time to start than today.”