On the first working day of the new year, Jan. 3, the Bremer County Treasurer’s office had a new feel and a new boss.
It was the first day in the office for Adam Hoffman, the new treasurer. The Waverly Republican won his first county job in the November elections, defeating Democrat Erin Pratt in a highly contentious contest.
But in the post-election calm, the two former rivals will be working in the same office. Pratt confirmed to Waverly Newspapers her intention to stay on. Angie Burrows, who ran against Hoffman in the Republican primaries, opted to retire from the office.
“With the retirement of Sue Shonka as county treasurer, the only change that has been anticipated in who will be working in the office will be me taking her seat,” Hoffman told Waverly Newspapers in an email. “Otherwise, it has always been my intent to retain the experience of the office going forward as well as fill the clerk vacancy in the office. If any of the current employees seek to change employers or take an eligible retirement, that is up to them to do so.”
Hoffman, who is also Waverly’s mayor, said the focus will be on serving the public. To this end, the prior rule of required scheduled appointments for driver’s licenses has been eliminated, so now the process will be on a first-come-first-served basis. However, priority will be given to those with appointments.
Only drive tests will require appointments as the staff certified to do this task is limited.
The office debuted a Facebook page on Jan. 2.
“As we move into 2023, the future of the Treasurer’s Office for the customers is best summarized as being operations as normal,” Hoffman said. “The public is going to see an office that continues to provide a customer experience that not only completes your transaction, but is willing to solve problems as they arise.
“The public will also see a department budget that is respectful to the taxpayers as well as the employees of the department. Treasurer Shonka did a great job of producing and maintaining her department budget, which will make this process much easier.
“Most of the leadership that I will bring into the office will be experienced by the staff within the office. Treasurer Shonka had her way of managing the operations and staff of the office, and I will as well. I want the office staff to grow as much as they can and build the level of trust the community must have for the work they are tasked with.”