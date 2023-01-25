In celebration of National Unclaimed Property Day, held annually on February 1, State Treasurer Roby Smith is sharing the newest report of unclaimed funds in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt for Bremer County. “In 2022, more than $217,600 was reported to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt for Bremer County residents, meaning you or someone you know could have money waiting to be claimed,” stated Smith.
For the celebration, Smith’s Office will be announcing names of individuals, businesses and non-profits from around the state who had unclaimed property reported to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt in 2022. “Follow Iowa Treasurer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and join us on February 1 as we highlight names recently reported to the State,” Smith continued. “Even if you’ve checked for your name in the past, I encourage you to check our website again. You never know what might be waiting for you or someone you know!” Past and present Iowans can search anytime for their unclaimed property by visiting GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov.