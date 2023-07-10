Treasurer Roby Smith is celebrating Disability Pride Month, which is observed each July, and commemorates the 1990 signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) into law. “Disability Pride Month is an opportunity to celebrate and honor the uniqueness of each individual living with a disability,” Smith stated. “IAble, Iowa’s Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) plan, provides a way for people with a disability to save for their individualized needs to improve their quality of life.”
IAble enables eligible individuals with a disability to save above asset caps without risk of losing crucial federal benefits such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI). Funds saved in an Account can be used for a variety of Qualified Disability Expenses including housing, basic living expenses, food, education, assistive technology, employment training and support, transportation and more. To date, more than 2,000 Account Owners are saving with the Plan. See if you or someone you know may be eligible to open an IAble account by taking the eligibility quiz at IAble.gov/eligibility/eligibility-quiz.
“There are no limits on what a person living with a disability can accomplish! IAble gives people a way to invest for their better life experience and help meet their savings goals,” concluded Smith.
For additional information about IAble and the Plan’s highlights, view a recent webinar at IAble.gov/resources/about-us/webinars. Connect with the Treasurer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates and news. For details about the Plan, review the Plan Disclosure Booklet.