State Treasurer Roby Smith is preparing to launch the upcoming Great Iowa Treasure Hunt fall publication list containing the most recent names of past and present Iowans with unclaimed property waiting for them in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt. “Having unclaimed funds is more common than you might think,” said Smith. “From uncashed final paychecks to forgotten investment accounts to abandoned safe deposit box contents, thousands of names are added to the list each year.”
If assets held by financial institutions and businesses go a specific period of time without activity or contact from the owner, State law requires those assets be turned over to the Treasurer’s Office for safekeeping. It is then the Treasurer’s responsibility to locate and reunite the funds with the owner or heir through the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt. To date, the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt has returned more than $345 million in unclaimed property.
“Even if you’ve searched your name or claimed in the past, you could be on our list again,” Smith continued. “Be on the lookout for the fall publication of newly added names in your local newspaper.”
To search for your name or the names of relatives and friends at any time, visit GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov.