A check worth over $7,000 from the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt was presented to Cedar Valley Humane Society (CVHS) by State Treasurer Roby Smith. “I am thrilled to reunite CVHS with this money to help them continue to operate their business and care for animals,” said Smith. “I’m a huge animal lover myself, and knowing this money will help shelter and care for animals gives me great joy!”
“Cedar Valley Humane Society is extremely grateful for the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt and all the hard work that goes into providing this service,” stated Amanda Knefley, Finance and Communications Director of CVHS. “During a time where rising costs have greatly impacted our day-to-day expenses, we are incredibly appreciative for any extra funds to help our organization continue to provide the best care for our animals here at CVHS.”
Unclaimed property occurs when a financial institution or business is unable to contact the owner of an asset they are holding. After a specific period of time, the assets are turned over to the State Treasurer’s Office for safekeeping. The Treasurer’s Office then tries to locate owners or heirs by sending a letter to the last known address, publishing names in local newspapers, posting names on social media and attending events.
“I want to remind everyone to check for their name or business on our website. It’s free and easy to search,” concluded Smith. “Even if you’ve looked in the past, new names are added to our list every year. You never know what could be waiting for you!”
Visit GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov to search today. Follow the Treasurer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay up-to-date on all areas of the office.