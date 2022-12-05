A parade of fire trucks and other decorated vehicles delivered Santa Claus to the Shell Rock Community Center Wednesday night, Nov. 30 around 7:15 p.m. A crowd of residents, mostly families with small children, cheered as Santa turned on the lights to a large, decorated Christmas tree. It stands in the middle of a child size downtown Shell Rock scene decorated like gingerbread houses. This project enlisted the aid of many talented volunteers who created and installed the structures. The lighted scene will remain in the center of downtown Shell Rock through the holidays. Tree Committee Chairperson Robin Holden and her committee also decorated the Boyd Building for the festive tree lighting party for all ages on Wednesday evening.
Seventeen local businesses served as sponsors for the event that catered walking tacos and desserts to 400 people.