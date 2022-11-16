Waterloo- Honor a loved one during this meaningful time of the year as part of the 2022 Cedar Valley Hospice Tree of Love fundraiser. With a contribution, you will receive a keepsake ornament or bookmark in appreciation of your donation.
Also celebrate the season by attending a special event on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, Schoitz Room. Gather for reflection and listen to music by The Union Carolers as well as enjoy light refreshments. New this year, we will hold a Holiday Tree Silent Auction with decorated trees and wreaths featuring past Tree of Love ornaments. Bid for a chance to take one home with you.