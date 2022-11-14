For Sumner residents, a love of sports starts early.
“I had to start a new program for 3-year-olds for Tee Ball, because I had so many kids that were signing up for our other ball programs,” said Cally Mueller, director of Sumner Parks and Recreation.
She noted that the town, although small (population 2030 in the 2020 census), has three ball diamonds now, but they are not enough.
“My programs are full, and I struggle to get practice times in on those fields,” she said.
And it’s not just the summer ball programs that are full and expanding.
“Sports programs are building,” she continued. “They’re starting high school soccer, so our soccer program is growing.”
The parks and rec program also includes a summer swim team.
“It’s not a huge program,” Mueller said, “the kids aren’t like professionals, but we are competitive. We go to Postville, West Union, Cresco, Elkader, Strawberry Point, Decorah, Waukon—those smaller communities, we all compete against each other.”
In winter, Sumner offers a shared student basketball program run by neighboring Fredericksburg, which is part of the consolidated school district.
“We split basketball with Fredericksburg,” Mueller said, “and then I also do volleyball in the fall.”
But the biggest programs are in the summer, and the biggest strains on sports facilities are outside, which has led Sumner to plan for a new multi-million-dollar outdoor sports complex that is just getting off the ground.
After about four years of planning and designing the Tri-County Sports Complex, the city is entering its fundraising stage.
“We’re looking for local donations,” Mueller said, “and then we’ll be working with a grant writer and working on grants for it, too.”
They hope that the city’s location, straddling the line between Bremer and Fayette Counties, along with a school district that stretches into Chickasaw County, will broaden their funding options.
“When everything is said and done, we’re probably looking at $5 million to $7 million,” Mueller said. “That’s with everything, all down to the nitty-gritty of everything we want.”
The project is a big undertaking, so big that it’s been divided into two phases.
“Phase 1 is all of our needs, and that’s probably closer to $2 million,” Mueller said. “Then Phase 2 is more of our wants, and that’s where the rest comes in.”
New ball diamonds are at the top of the “need” list.
“The ball diamonds that we have now are in a flood zone,” she said, “and they always wash out.”
In addition to four new baseball and softball fields, Phase 1 includes additional parking areas, a new concession stand and restroom, and four youth soccer fields.
Phase 2 will include an outdoor amphitheater, playgrounds, shelters, tennis and pickleball courts, a basketball court, announcer stands, a bike/running path and additional sidewalks.
“The whole area will butt up to where our pool property is (in the northeast part of town), so it will be one large area up there,” Mueller said. “That will kind of fill in that void area around the detention basins that we have up there.”
The detention basins hold water when the town floods.
In developing the plan, the city has worked with Bob Hellman of Build Our Ballpark in Waterloo.
“He’s been helping us a lot,” Mueller said. “He’s done a lot of projects in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area.”
Now that the park-and-rec dreams have been captured in a design, it’s time to come up with funding.
“Our steering committee that we have to help fund the park has been great,” Mueller said. “We just did an auction, and community support was really great for that event.”
She noted that the committee is still looking for a couple more members, however. Interested parties can contact Mueller at sumnerparksandrec@gmail.com or committee chair Christina Harrold at tricountycomplex@gmail.
More information about the projects can be found on the Sumner city website (mysumneriowa.com) under Parks and Rec and then under Tri-County Complex or on Facebook under Tri-County Sports Complex.
Just as it hasn’t been designed overnight, the Tri-County Sports Complex will not be built overnight.
“It mostly comes down to funding,” Mueller said, “but our goal is to start moving dirt and getting that all surveyed and level, hopefully within the next two years, and then within the next five years have the baseball diamonds ready to go.”