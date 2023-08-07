Court records show that Oct. 10 has been set as the date for the trial in the case of a former Clarksville police officer accused of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Michael William Tobin Jr., 35, has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony; one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class D felony; and eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, an aggravated misdemeanor, according to court records.
Tobin has plead not guilty.
Tobin will be represented by Nellie D. O’Mara of O’Mara Law Office, PLLC in Mason City and will be prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Monty Platz.