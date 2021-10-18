Waverly’s ghosts, goblins, witches and superheroes will be out and about next week on two trick-or-treating nights.
The city’s official marking of the Halloween tradition will be held form 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Meanwhile, the Waverly Chamber of Commerce will hold Jack-O-Lantern Night from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, in the downtown business district.
On his official Facebook page, Mayor Adam Hoffman said when Halloween falls on Sunday, as it does this year, the city usually holds trick-or-treating Saturday night to avoid backing onto a school day.
“Historically, having trick-or-treating in Waverly on Sunday the 31st has happened three times since 1991,” Hoffman posted based on Waverly Public Library archives. “In 1999, trick-or-treating was held on Saturday the 30th rather than Sunday the 31.”
In a list of the previous 30 years of Halloween, the Hoffman noticed through researching past Waverly Newspapers articles through the library that trick-or-treating has been held Oct. 30 four times, including this year, and Oct. 29 once. Two of the Oct. 30 dates were Thursday, due to Waverly-Shell Rock having football games that Friday, in 1997 and 2003. The other time, in 2001, it was held on a Tuesday.
In 2018, Halloween fell on a Wednesday, and there were volleyball state tournament games scheduled that Tuesday and Wednesday, according to research in past issues of Waverly Newspapers, so it was scheduled for Monday.
Hoffman said the decision for trick-or-treating Saturday was well received.
“I have had a couple people communicate with me privately advising me they appreciate it not being on Sunday due to it backing up to a school day,” Hoffman posted. “I’ve also had those contact me privately to voice their opposing opinion.
“I would anticipate that future trick-or-treat dates will follow suit of what has been consistent over what will be the last 30 years. Going forward, it is my thought that it should occur on the 31st as the first option and the 30th as an alternate to avoid Sundays, Wednesday ‘church nights’, and other conflicts that may arise.”
Meanwhile, the downtown merchants will pass out goodies to the youngsters in costume, which is a tradition for the Thursday prior to Halloween. The chamber is looking for businesses to participate in the event.
Interested owners of businesses between Fifth Street east and west along Bremer Avenue can go to the chamber’s website at http://www.waverlyia.com/chamber-of-commerce/news-events/community-events/jackolantern-night.aspx and click on the link that leads to a promotional flier.