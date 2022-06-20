Trinity United Methodist Church successfully completed a Ministry Action Plan under the guidance of Pastor Tom Barnard. TUMC has emerged as a stronger church and now, a pastoral transition will occur in July with Pastor Kwang Song being appointed to serve at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1400 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly.
He was born and raised in Korea where he was a member of the Korean Methodist Church. He was ordained as a pastor in 1997. He has served as a Pastor for a small rural church in South Korea, an associate pastor at Kwang-Lim Methodist Church in Seoul, a missionary in Moscow, Russia, and was director and pastor at the Kwang-Lim Moscow Mission Center. In 2021, he moved to Chicago to attend McCormick Theological Seminary. After graduation from McCormick, he was appointed to the Korean United Methodist church in Iowa City, Iowa, and joined the Iowa Annual Conference in 2007 as a full elder. Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly will be his fifth appointment.
Pastor Song is married to Yune Song and they will celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary this September. They have raised two daughters, with one living in Chicago and one in New York. Pastor Song and his wife will be moving to Waverly in July from Washington, Iowa.
Trinity Church will have a farewell service for Pastor Tom Barnard on Sunday, July 26th with a pork loin luncheon in his honor starting at 11:15am. We encourage all his friends and community members that were touched by Pastor Tom to come and say thank you for his service.
Please join us for worship service and welcoming Pastor Kwang Song and his family on Sunday, July 3, 2022 for his pastoral induction service at 9:30 a.m. His first official worship service will be on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend.