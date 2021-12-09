Trinity UMC’s Missions Ministry is pleased to announce that our advent community-wide offering will be given this year to Eight Days of Hope. Eight Days of Hope is a non-profit organization. Let me give you a thumbnail sketch of the incredible organization.
In 2005, Eight Days of Hope (EDOH) started with a phone call from a father to a son. The idea was a trip to the coast with a few friends to rebuild a home or two following Hurricane Katrina. What happened as a volunteer effort of 684 people rebuilding 84 homes in eight days has turning into something only God could do.
Since then, EDOH has gone on 16 rebuilding events. These trips occur months after a disaster and include roofing, carpentry, electrical, painting, and more. In 2014, EDOH started a rapid response arm to respond 24- 48 hours after a disaster strikes with tasks such as gutting homes and tarping roofs.
In 2016, EDOH added a distribution ministry, feeding ministry, shower ministry, and laundry ministry. The distribution ministry serves as a conduit for large companies to donate product that is no longer being used, which EDOH then allows churches to use the product for free to help their communities. The feeding, shower, and laundry ministries often accompany rebuilding and rapid response trips, but the trailers are also available for churches to use when they are not being utilized by EDOH.
In 2018, EDOH put the plans in place to build a National Headquarters in Tupelo, Mississippi. The headquarters opened in May of 2019. In the fall of 2018, the organization opened a Northeastern Satellite in Buffalo, New York.
In the fall of 2019, EDOH launched its newest arm of the ministry: building or remodeling safe houses for sex trade victims. In 2020, EDOH opened a Midwest Satellite in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Overall Statistics: 42,492 volunteers have served with Eight Days of Hope; 1,588,462 volunteer hours to date; $57,551,228 million dollars of work has been completed; Eight Days of Hope has remodeled, rebuilt, or worked on 3,497 homes and served an additional 4,047 families right after a disaster; 7,544 families have been served by Eight Days of Hope; Eight Days of Hope has served seven organizations fighting against sex trafficking by renovating 8 homes to provide safe places for healing and restoration.
In the past three years, the community-wide Advent offerings at Trinity UMC have supported Foundation 2 which is the suicide prevention organization that the State of Iowa contracts for all suicide calls. Foundation 2 has local responders in all counties in Iowa, including Bremer County. We have also supported the multi-denominational student ministry at UNI called Three House.
We are again asking the community to step forward and send or drop off donations during this season before Christmas. The Waverly Community has helped immensely in raising funds for these great organizations. Thousand of dollars have come from the community in these past two years. Our goal is to raise $10,000 in our community-wide event. Please pray about helping this incredible organization.
Please send your offerings to: Trinity UMC, 1400 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677. Our office hours are daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information call Rev. Tom Barnard at 540-718-9332 or Kim Ragland at 571-271-3001 or go to: eightdaysofhope.com
One further important detail. Until Dec. 31, all monies that we raise will be matched one for one. Your contribution will be doubled by an incredible giver.