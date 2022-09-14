Trinkets & Togs
At Trinkets & Togs, volunteers from CUNA Mutual helped both inside and outside the building with an assortment of tasks.
Trinkets & Togs
At Trinkets & Togs, volunteers from CUNA Mutual helped both inside and outside the building with an assortment of tasks.
A group of women sold tickets to Trinkets & Togs 19th Annual Fashion show on Sept. 29 to people walking into the building, while others helped vacuum, cleaned shelves and windows, detailed cars, sorted clothes and shoes, helped with shipping items, and even helped the establishment change for the new season by bringing out Halloween decorations.
“We’re just giving back to the community,” said Renita Bradford.
The volunteers, most of whom work with CUNA mutual, were representing the volunteer organization United Way, and were sponsored by CUNA mutual.
Sturdevant House
Volunteer workers at the Ira and Asenath Sturdevant House helped to examine any cracks tat may have developed in the side of the building, and to provide temporary sealing to keep any water from seeping into the stucco and freezing. Others helped with weeding and cleaning the landscape.
“This is the first step in stabilizing the structure,” board member Elizabeth Hartman said. “Our volunteers are invaluable.”
The workers on the historic site, which is the oldest surviving dwelling in Waverly, according to a plaque outside the house, were from CUNA Mutual, with the exception of Wartburg’s Dr. Terrence Lindell.
“I love helping any way I can in the community,” volunteer Megan Hoodjer said. “It just feels like the right thing to do.”
