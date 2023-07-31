Thursday, August 3
Bowling all day at Panther Lanes, $2 per game and $2 cans of beer special.
Bicycle Poker Run at the Welcome Center. Registration at Welcome Center 5:30 to 7 p.m. Ride 6 to 8 p.m. supported by Tripoli Fire.
Parade of Lights led by Tripoli Fire Department at 8:30 to 9 p.m.
Friday, August 4
Walking Garden managed by Master Gardeners open daily all day at Iowa State Extension Office.
Lemonade and Bake Sale Fundraiser 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Tripoli Nursing Home Gazebo on South Side.
Thrift Sale at Vintage Reborn (across from the post office) 2 to 6 p.m.
Beer Garden open at 3 p.m. at the VFW.
South Park Concession Stand Drinks, hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, chips and other items at South Park 5 p.m. until fireworks.
Nacho Bar at the VFW starting at 5:30 p.m.
Jimmy’s Food Trailer Hot Eats Cold Treats at South Park 4 to 9 p.m.
Old Tyme Kettle Corn at South Park 4 to 9 p.m.
Hightail Ice cream at South Park concession stand before fireworks.
Restored Nutrition Smoothies and teas at South Park 4 to 7 p.m.
Addie Lee’s Concession Cheese steak, breaded shrimp, beef nachos and more 4 to 9 p.m.
Dunk Tank at South Park 4 to 8 p.m. hosted by Tripoli Volleyball Team.
Kickball 5 to 8 p.m. at the softball field hosted by Park and Rec.
DJ with a Beat Master of Ceremonies at South Park 6 p.m. to fireworks.
Inflatables for kids in South Park from 5:30 to 9 p.m. free thanks to American Savings Bank and Figanbaum Trucking.
Galaxy Bowling at Panther Lanes 6 to 10 p.m.
Kids Tractor Pull in Elementary Parking Lot. 5:30 p.m. registration, 6 p.m. start.
Touch a Truck in Elementary wParking Lot. Check out the trucks for kids and adults. Begins at 5:30 hosted by Tripoli Fire Department.
Pickleball Tournament at tennis courts. Starts 5 p.m. Eight team bracket, pre-registration at City Hall day of registration allowed up to eight teams. $25 per team. $75 to winning team. Self refereed.
Fireworks at South Park starting at 10 p.m. Bring your own chairs. Free will donations.
GTP Rocks live music at VFW 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday, August 5
5K Walk/Run Hosted by Tripoli Cross County and Tripoli Fire at the Fire Department. Registration starts at 7 a.m. Race starts at 8 a.m. on the bike trail.
Sand volleyball Tournament Fundraiser begins at 8 a.m. and runs throughout the day. At sand volleyball court near South Park. Two versus two and four versus four.
Kiddie Parade 9:45 a.m. sponsored by Readlyn Savings Bank.
Main Parade starts at the high school at 10 a.m. See Tripoli Talk on Facebook for parade route.
Beef burgers and sliced pork loin sandwiches, pies and desserts at Faith United Church following the parade until 1 p.m.
Tripoli Public Library Friends of the Library Produce and bake sale, cornhole board raffle and antique tractor exhibit 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tripoli Public Library.
Just Keep Clippin’ Grand Opening Meet and Greet with cookies 12 to 2 p.m.
Thrift Sale at Vintage Reborn (across from the post office) 2 to 6 p.m.
South Park Concession Stand Drinks, hamburgers, hot dogs, brats and other items at South Park after parade to 6 p.m.
EMS Fundraiser Meal South Park Shelter following parade until 3 p.m. Brats, made-rite, hot dogs.
Jimmy’s Food Trailer Hot Eats Cold Treats at South Park 4 to 9 p.m.
3 Carnales Mexican Food at South Park 1 to 9 p.m.
Old Tyme Kettle Corn at South Park 4 to 9 p.m.
Restored Nutrition smoothies and tea at South Park 12 to 4 p.m.
Addie Lee’s Concession Cheese steak, breaded shrimp, beef nachos and more 1 to 9 p.m.
Master Gardeners and Friends Annual Flower Show 8 to 10 a.m. entries, 11:30 a.m. judges’ remarks, open show until 2 p.m. Cash prizes awarded. Located at Iowa State Extension Office.
Inflatables for kids in South Park following parade to 5 p.m. free thanks to American Savings Bank and Figanbaum Trucking.
Air Care/ambulance/fire truck/dump truck/sheriff (depending on emergencies) 12 to 2 p.m. Free.
Kids Party in the Park at the infield of the softball field events and games for kids sponsored by Reuter/Williams family and Tripoli Park and Rec. 12 to 5 p.m. Free.
Haulin’ Axe sponsored by Butler Bremer Communications. Free event 2 to 5 p.m.
3 vs 3 basketball competition at Tennis Court. Basketball hoops sponsored by Park and Rec.
Bags tournament at Panther Lanes. Same day registration at 2 p.m. Begin play at 2:30 p.m. $40 registration per team. 100% payout.
Cupcake eating contest 3 p.m. at South Park. Hosted by Park and Rec. Free.
Money in the Hay! 4 p.m. near South Park. Hosted by Park and Rec. $2 entry fee.
Water Ball hosted by Tripoli Fire near South Park. Open to general public to participate. 1 p.m. registration. 2 p.m. Firefighter water ball. 3 p.m. public teams.
Ribeye sandwiches and stadium dogs 12 p.m. at VFW.
Perry Miller and the All Stars live music 12 to 3 p.m. at VFW.
Bloody Mary Bar 9 a.m. at VFW.
Class of 1963 Class Reunion at VFW evening.
4-person 9-hole best shot golf tournament at Maple Hills Country Club. Registration at noon. Shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Glow swim 7 to 9 p.m. at Tripoli pool. $2 entry fee.
Galaxy Bowling at Panther Lanes 6 to 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 6
Car Show Julie Bradley Memorial Car Show 8 a.m. to noon. Awards 2 p.m.
Community Worship Service at Grace Lutheran Church at 9 a.m.
Wapsie Sportsmen’s Fish Fry at South Park Shelter Serving 4 to 8 p.m.
Malts at South Park during Fish Fry sponsored by Riverside Wranglers 4H Club.