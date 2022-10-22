Tripoli- The Panthers of Tripoli welcomed the 7-1 Wildcats from Central City for the first round of 8-man playoffs Friday night.
Tripoli started the game off with the ball and quarterback Rowan Carlson wasted no time in gaining yardage. A 12-yard rush gained the first first down of the game.
On the next play though, Carlson fumbled the ball and the Wildcats recovered the ball on its own 35-yard line.
The Panther defense was strong to start the game. Central fumbled the ball for a 15-yard loss and a stop on third down forced a punt. Tripoli got the punt on its own 12-yard line.
Tripoli moved the ball down the field well and the drive ended with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Carlson to Bryce Schroeder. The two-point conversion was no good, giving the Panthers a 6-0 lead with 5:40 left in the first quarter.
Central got two first downs and another aided by a facemask penalty on the following drive. The Wildcats punched it in from 6 yards but were stopped on the conversion to knot the score at 6-6 with 2:50 left in the first.
The Panthers got the ball at its own 15-yard line and pinned themselves even further after a holding call. The drive ended with a punt and the first quarter ended with Central holding the ball at midfield.
The Wildcats converted a fourth down in the redzone and then scored on the next play from the 19-yard line. The rushing touchdown gave Central the 14-6 lead.
Tripoli took a timeout with a big fourth down play upcoming. The Panthers picked up the fourth down and Carlson threw another touchdown pass to Schroeder from 28 yards. The conversion was good, tying the game at 14-14 with 3:11 left in the half.
Houston Page intercepted the ball on a tipped pass with 48 seconds left in the half. Carlson threw an interception of his own with just a few seconds left. Central ran the clock out with the game tied 14-14.
The Wildcats started the second half with the ball and moved the ball down the field through the air. Central converted a fourth and five for a 10-yard touchdown run. The conversion was good giving the Wildcats the 22-14 lead with 8:53 left in the third.
Carlson was moving the ball down the field through the run game but threw his second interception of the game in the endzone. The Wildcats got the ball on its own 15-yard line with 5:43 left in the third quarter.
Central moved the ball down the field after converting a second and 16 play across midfield. Central ended the drive with a 14-yard touchdown run and led the game 30-14.
Carlson was sacked to end the third quarter with the ball at midfield. Carlson finished off the drive with a 1-yard plunge and the conversion was no good, tightening the gap to 30-20 with 9:38 left in the game.
The Panthers nearly recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and Central had the ball at midfield. The Wildcats scored on a 5-yard touchdown rush and converted the 2-point conversion to put the score at 38-20.
Carlson broke some tackles and dragged the Wildcat defenders down to the 8-yard line. Carlson found Schroeder for the third time on a 13-yard pass. The conversion was no good, tightening the gap yet again to 38-26 with 6:04 left in the game.
The Panthers called a timeout with 3:36 left in the game and Central took a timeout of its own with 2:13 left in the game on the Tripoli 5-yard line. The Wildcats ran it in from 3-yards out to put the final score at 46-26.
Tripoli got the ball back and drove down the field but were unable to find the endzone.
Central advanced to the next round of the playoffs with a 46-26 victory.
Tripoli................... 6 8 0 12 – 26
Central City…........ 6 8 16 16 – 46