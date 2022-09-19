The Tripoli homecoming kicked off on Sunday with iron man volleyball at 6 p.m. in the high school gym followed by the powder puff football.
Monday started off the dress up days with anything but a backpack for the students and anything but your drink cup for the teachers.
Tuesday, Sept 20: Teacher/Student Switch
Wednesday, Sept 21: Decade Day
Thursday, Sept. 22 will be 2:15 p.m. dismissal schedule and the school day ends at 3:15 p.m. like normal. The dress-up will be colors with each grade having their own color.
To end the school week on Friday, Sept 23 the school will have a Panther spirit day. A Pep Rally will follow at 2 p.m. in the high school gym and it is also open to the public. Coronation is 2:30 p.m. with the parade starting at 2:45 p.m. The parade is only down main street to the bank turn left and go to nursing home. Cheers and Fight Song in front of the nursing home will end the parade.
At 6:30 p.m. a float parade will be at the football game with homecoming court followed by introduction of homecoming court at the football game.
At 7:00 p.m. the Panthers will play against Clarksville.
The week will end on Saturday with the Homecoming Dance from 8-11 p.m.