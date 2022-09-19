Tripoli Hoco

Top row from left: Logan Heim, Iella Marvets. Middle row from left: Cale Halverson, Oakley Semelroth, Daniel Comer, Rowan Carlson, Giles Cowell, Kyle Boeckmann. Bottom row from left: Natalie Lobeck, Maddux Miller, Marissa Nuss, Keyra Krueger, Mallory Mueller, Isabel Bernard.

 Courtesy Photo

The Tripoli homecoming kicked off on Sunday with iron man volleyball at 6 p.m. in the high school gym followed by the powder puff football.

Monday started off the dress up days with anything but a backpack for the students and anything but your drink cup for the teachers.